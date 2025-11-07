4 Classic Rock Songs from 1977 That I Still Obsessively Listen To 

The year 1977 yielded quite a few hits from bands across numerous rock subgenres, from hard rock to heavy metal to even synth-rock. And some of those songs still hit just right today, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at a few rock songs from 1977 that I still listen to today. You might also find yourself revisiting these songs on occasion, too.

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

I’m a big fan of the late great Jimmy Buffett’s vibes. While I’m a bit too young to say I grew up with his music, I did, on occasion, catch a glimpse of Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes. And whenever “Margaritaville” came on, I’d be stoked. It’s not exactly shocking that this unabashedly fun tropical rock song has followed me into adulthood, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t listen to it when I’m having a bad day.

“Barracuda” by Heart

A classic! This gem from Heart is one of my favorite late-1970s hard rock tunes, and it really has stood the test of time. A standout release from the band’s third album Little Queen, I can certainly see why they chose this addictive and catchy tune as their lead single. Fans at the time were into it, too. “Barracuda” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Cold As Ice” by Foreigner

Some might think this song is cheesy in retrospect, but I do not care. “Cold As Ice” by Foreigner is a bop, and one of my favorite synth-rock songs from the mid-to-late 1970s. This song is definitely in the Top 5 of the most well-known Foreigner songs out there, and it’s one of many stellar tracks from the band’s self-titled debut album. “Cold As Ice” also made it all the way to No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart in 1977.

“Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt

This song is technically a cover. But Linda Ronstadt did such a good job with it, I honestly listen to her version more often than the original by Roy Orbison. This track was featured on Ronstadt’s album Simple Dreams and became quite the crossover hit among rock songs in 1977. “Blue Bayou” peaked at No. 2 on the Country charts, No. 3 on the Easy Listening chart, and No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.

