4 Classic Rock Songs From 1988 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Classic rock songs span decades, but there’s something about 1980s rock that just keeps enduring. In fact, after the following classic rock songs from 1988 became hits the year they dropped, they’ve continued to amass fans through the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and even 2020s. Let’s dive into a few classic rock songs from 1988 that still shake the ground we stand on!

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“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses

An absolute classic. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” was released off of Guns N’ Roses’ debut album Appetite For Destruction and became a fast chart-topper. Today, it’s still the band’s only US No. 1 single. And what a song to be known for. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” might just be one of the most memorable hard rock songs of the 1980s.

“Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer

Robert Palmer had a rockin’ hit on his hands with the 1988 song “Simply Irresistible” from the album Heavy Nova. This track reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also did well on the Album Rock Tracks chart back in the day, earning Palmer his second-ever Grammy Award in 1989. It’s your classic guitar-fueled rock song that could only have been made in the 1980s.

“Angel” by Aerosmith

How about some classic Aerosmith? “Angel” is a glam metal jam from the famed American rock band, dropped in early 1988 off their album Permanent Vacation. A power ballad, which Aerosmith did best, “Angel” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Steven Tyler really knew how to do emotional intensity in power ballads correctly, best exemplified in songs like this one and “Dream On”.

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison

This wouldn’t be a list of hard-rockin’ classic rock songs from 1988 without mentioning Poison’s most well-known song, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”. When one thinks of 1980s classic rock, they often think of this jam. And it’s a glam metal soft rock gift that keeps on giving, decades later. “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1988.

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