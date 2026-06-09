4 Songs From 1974 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

If you were young in the early 1970s, I bet the following four tunes are still burned into your memory. Let’s take a gander at a few excellent songs from the year 1974 that baby boomer listeners still know by heart today!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Billy—Don’t Be a Hero” by Bo Donaldson & The Heywoods from ‘Bo Donaldson And The Heywoods’

This pop smash hit was originally recorded by Paper Lace earlier in 1974. However, it was Bo Donaldson And They Heywoods’ version, released just a few months later, that became a charting success. Paper Lace’s version missed the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Donaldson’s version topped it. Both versions are great, though, and baby boomers likely heard both versions that very year.

“Best Of My Love” by Eagles from ‘On The Border’

Is there a catchier country rock tune out there? “Best Of My Love” is a romp of a jam, one that still gets people up out of their seats and dancing to this very day. It’s also one of Eagles’ most beloved songs. Fans back in 1974 certainly vibed with it. “Best Of My Love” peaked at No. 1 in both the US and Canada.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’

Before the days of the new-millennium whistle-note crooner divas, there was the incredible vocal talent of Minnie Riperton. “Lovin’ You” remains her most famous song, one that she penned as a lullaby for her children. This sweet, smooth soul pop song was a smash hit on the charts in 1974. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart. You can try and hit that high note, but few can actually do it.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin from ‘Verities & Balderdash’

This Harry Chapin folk-rock classic was an addictive, catchy song and a warning tale all at once. Be careful how you treat your children; they might grow up to be just like you. This entry on our list of baby boomer-beloved songs from 1974 was a pretty big hit back in the day, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Canada Top Singles chart.

Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images