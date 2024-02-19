Dr. Feelgood: Watch Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Gleefully Twirl a Drumstick After Undergoing Successful Hand Surgery

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has revealed that he can twirl a drumstick with his right hand again for the first time in years after undergoing a hand operation three weeks ago. In an Instagram message posted Saturday, February 17, Lee shared details about his surgery and recovery, as well as some grisly photos of the hand and a video of him showing off his drum-twirling skills.

“Well kids, it’s show n tell time… hope this doesn’t wreck your lunch,” the 61-year-old rocker wrote. “only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon [Dr. Glenn Cohen.] He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand. And yesterday was f—ing monumental for me to the point of tears …. I have my life back and my money makers 🙌🏼.”

Lee explained that he had the operation to address dexterity issues he was experiencing because of Dupuytren’s contracture and carpal tunnel syndrome.

“[F]or you drummers and musicians out there i can say it’s possible to fix!” he continued. “I’m able to twirl my sticks again… i haven’t been able to do that in a few years because of the [Dupuytren’s] Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone! “@drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL.”

Dupuytren’s contracture is described as “an abnormal thickening in the palm of the hand,” which can cause one or more fingers to curl in toward the palm. Lee posted a few photos of his surgery, showing part of his hand and his ring finger opened up to the bone. Another pic shows the musician’s sewn-up hand, with a scar running from his wrist to his ring finger. Yet another photo shows a long piece of scar tissue that was removed from the hand.

Lee Shows Off His Regained Drum-Twirling Skills

Lee also posted a video showing how he can now twirl a drumstick again. In the clip, Lee shows how his fingers were bent before the operation, making him unable to perform the maneuver. He then demonstrates how he can now twirl a drumstick with ease.

“Now that it’s open, I can make the twirl. Crazy!” Lee declares, then pumps his fist with glee. “Oh, yes! That’s a beautiful thing.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2024 Concert Plans

With his hand back in full working order, Lee will be hitting the road with Mötley Crüe a little later this year.

The band currently has eight confirmed concerts on the books for 2024. The shows run from a May 3-4 engagement in Atlantic City, New Jersey, through an August 29 performance at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul. You can check out the full list of shows at Motley.com.

Tickets for the concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

