4 Classic Tunes From the 1960s I’ll Probably Still Be Listening to When I’m 90

Some songs just don’t go out of style, no matter how much time passes. The following classic tunes from the 1960s will probably never leave my personal rotation, no matter how old I am. You might agree with me on a couple of these gems, while a few might just be new to you. Either way, let’s dive in, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lovefingers” by Silver Apples

I’m such a sucker for Silver Apples, and it still blows my mind that so few people know who they were. This outfit was only of the very first rock bands to utilize synthesizers in their music, and their two albums from the 1960s are absolute treats from start to finish. However, I always find myself going back to the 1968 track “Lovefingers” from the band’s self-titled debut album. Though, I wouldn’t be a good fan if I didn’t recommend the entirety of that album to newcomers.

“Tomorrow Never Knows” by The Beatles

“Tomorrow Never Knows” is my favorite Beatles song. And despite writing about this famed English band almost daily, I’ve yet to find a deep cut or other hit more palatable than this gem from the 1966 album Revolver. It’s a gorgeous psychedelic work that just hits right every single time. John Lennon was at his songwriting best with this one.

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane

Another psychedelic delight that never gets old, “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane still makes it to my rotation on a regular basis. While it’s just one of many gems to come out of the Summer of Love in 1967, it stands out among the rest for Grace Slick’s impeccable songwriting and vocals, as well as its overall composition. There really is no other song quite like it.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

I’m only a marginal fan of The Beach Boys, but out of all of their work, “God Only Knows” is the one that I revisit on a regular basis. This is one of the most classic tunes from the 1960s, and I truly can’t think of a song with better harmonies than this one. Listen to the isolated vocal track when you get a chance. You might just transcend time and space.

Photo by Wesley/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images