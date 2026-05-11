If You Were a Teen in the 60s, These Are 4 Songs You Know Every Word To

Many of these songs are still known and loved by teenagers today. Here are a few fun, upbeat songs from the 60s that teens definitely knew all the words to.

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“Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles

Even if you didn’t grow up in the 60s, you likely already know all the words to this one. To be fair though, this Beatles hit is probably the easiest to learn all the lyrics to on this list.

“Here Comes The Sun” was actually written by George Harrison, who wanted to get away from the business chaos with Apple and The Beatles in the 60s. So, he escaped to Eric Clapton’s house and wrote this happy tune.

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

Again, this is another one you likely know all the words to now, especially that chorus. Although this one is typically thought to be a love song about a girl named Caroline, it was actually inspired by JFK’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, who was just a little girl at the time. Diamond saw a photo of the president’s daughter and thought she would make for a good muse.

“It was a picture of a little girl dressed to the nines in her riding gear, next to her pony,” Diamond explained to Today. “It was such an innocent, wonderful picture, I immediately felt there was a song in there.”

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys

In the 60s, if you were a beachgoer or even just somebody who thought about going to the beach regularly, there was, for sure, one artist you listened to daily. The Beach Boys are a staple of any summer soundtrack even now, and they certainly would’ve been back then.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

“California Dreamin’” is one of those songs that transports you to another place immediately. That place could be California or whatever magical, mystical land you would “leave today” to go to if you could. For a teenager wanting an escape, this song would have been the perfect choice.

In fact, when Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham met at a church group meeting for the first time in 1966, they actually sang this song as a duet on piano. At the time, the Fleetwood Mac stars were just teenagers and didn’t really even know each other.

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