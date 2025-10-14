4 Country Artists Every Musician Owes a Debt To—No Matter the Genre

Country music is often seen as a niche interest. Though the past couple of years have shaped up differently, there was a time when listeners either hated or loved country music. There was minimal overlap. However, musicians have long recognized the merit of country artists, even if they’re not in that genre themselves. The four country icons below are endlessly influential. Artists from every genre have called them inspirations.

Videos by American Songwriter

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash may be a country icon, but his influence stretches far beyond the confines of the genre. Rockers, rappers, and pop artists have all tipped their hats to Cash. His refreshing honesty and darkly-tinged songwriting provided endless opportunities for inspiration. And that’s without even mentioning the many country musicians who have followed in his footsteps.

By the end of his life, Cash became an icon that knew no bounds. While he meant something special to country fans, his presence was felt in many other ways, including movies, imagery, and references in various songs. You don’t need to be a country artist to take a page from Cash’s book, and today’s artists know that well.

[RELATED: Johnny Cash Once Sent Waylon Jennings a Letter Ahead of a Celebrity Roast, and Yes, Johnny Was Roasting Him, Too]

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks‘ showmanship is something to be admired. He helped shape the modern arena show for country artists and, in turn, changed the landscape of music. There isn’t an artist today who couldn’t learn a thing or two from Brooks and his legendary shows.

While Brooks‘ influence is widespread, it’s most concentrated in country musicians. Arena country tours would likely not be a thing today if it weren’t for Brooks. His songs alone are era-defining, but his presence on stage is what really changed the game.

Kris Kristofferson

Though several genres claim Kris Kristofferson, his association with country music is strong. His songwriting fit perfectly within the country tradition. Storytelling was his strong suit, pushing him out to the front of the sea of country artists.

However, his brand of songwriting didn’t just influence his fellow country singers. His sense of truth and relatability is something most songwriters strive for, regardless of genre. Pop artists, folkies, and even rock balladeers have borrowed Kristofferson’s playbook.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson has dabbled in many genres throughout his career. Because of this, musicians outside of country’s scope have taken notice of his artistry. Rappers, southern rockers, and even jazz musicians call Nelson an inspiration.

Moreover, Nelson‘s attitude and outlaw way of life are admired by many of his fellow country artists. The way he writes songs about the tougher sides of life is endlessly applicable. Many songwriters have recognized this and used it to their advantage.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, a 42-Year-Old Willie Nelson Proved It’s Never Too Late, Notching His First No. 1 With a Classic Popularized by Roy Acuff]

(Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)