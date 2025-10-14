Michael D’Angelo Archer, known professionally as D’Angelo, died earlier today (October 14) after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51 years old. Before his death, he was one of a handful of artists who pioneered the neo-soul movement. His list of hits and collaborations is long and includes major crossover hits like “Lady” and work with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Videos by American Songwriter

D’Angelo’s family confirmed his passing in a statement to Variety earlier today. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” they wrote. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today,” they added.

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Questlove Wrote for Other Artists]

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind,” the Archer family wrote. They have asked for privacy while they mourn the star’s passing, but have invited fans to celebrate the “gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D’Angelo Made a Lasting Impression

Those in the know will remember D’Angelo as a musical pioneer. He began his career as a songwriter. Then, in 1995, he began making his mark on the music world as an artist with his debut album Brown Sugar.

Alongside other members of the Soulquarians collective, he helped usher in a new era of R&B and soul music. However, he never lost his respect for those who shaped the genre in previous generations.

His 1996 single, “Lady,” was his most successful. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 10 on the Hot 100. However, it was the music video for his 2000 single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” that made him a household name.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images