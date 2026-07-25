3 Songs From the Late 70s That Helped Usher in 80s Rock

The rock music of the 1980s has its own unique sound, which is what makes it so popular today. But it’s the songs of the late 1970s that helped usher in the new era. These are three songs that came out in the late 1970s, which helped usher in 80s rock.

“Come Together” by Aerosmith

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A Top 30 single for Aerosmith, “Come Together” has the pulsating, edgy sound that 80s music became known for, even though “Come Together” was released by Aerosmith in 1978. Surprisingly, their version is actually a cover of a song that the Beatles first released in 1969. It was later recorded by Ike Turner and Tina Turner. John Lennon also recorded a solo version of “Come Together”.

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But it’s Aerosmith’s version that sounds the most like 80s rock and roll. The song, written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, appears on the soundtrack for the film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The unique song says, “He roller coaster / He got early warning / He got muddy water / He one mojo filter / He say one and one and one is three / Got to be good lookin’ ’cause he’s so hard to see / Come together / Right now / Over me.”

“Hot Blooded” by Foreigner

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A Top 5 single for Foreigner, “Hot Blooded” is the first single from their sophomore Double Vision album. Written by the band’s Lou Gramm and Mick Jones, “Hot Blooded” remains one of Foreigner’s biggest hits.

“Hot Blooded” says, “Well, I’m hot blooded, check it and see / I got a fever of a hundred and three / Come on baby, do you do more than dance? / I’m hot blooded, I’m hot blooded / You don’t have to read my mind, to know what I have in mind / Honey, you oughta know / Now you move so fine, let me lay it on the line / I wanna know what you’re doin’ after the show.”

Both “Hot Blooded” and “Double Vision”, the follow-up single, remain among Foreigner’s biggest hits.

“Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’” by Journey

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Out in 1979, “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’” is on Journey’s Evolution record. Lead singer Steve Perry is the sole writer of the song. It is their first single to hit the Top 15.

“Lovin’, Touching’, Squeezin’” says, “You make me weep and wanna die / Just when you said we’d try / Lovin’, touchin’, squeezin’ each other / When I’m alone all by myself / You’re out with someone else / Lovin’, touchin’, squeezin’ each other.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images