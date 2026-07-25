3 Country Voices From the 1970s You’ll Recognize in About Two Seconds

Everyone knows the 1970s were a golden age for country music. But what’s great about a golden age is that not only do the artists enjoy the moment in real-time, but their legends then last throughout the decades.

That’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to dive into the careers of three country stars from back in the day we still adore. Indeed, these are three country voices from the 1970s you’ll recognize in about two seconds.

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Charley Pride

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The Sledge, Mississippi-born songwriter and performer Charley Pride boasted one of the smoothest, cleanest, and shiniest singing voices any genre of music has ever seen. It was like his songs emanated from some crystal given to humanity from a universe far, far away. Once Pride’s song came on the radio or once you heard him sing on stage, you couldn’t turn away. His music was like manna for your eardrums. With songs like the 1971 offering, “Kiss An Angel Good Morning”, Pride became famous for his sparkling style.

Conway Twitty

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Whether he was playing solo or performing as part of a duet with the famed country star Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty was as recognizable as it got. He is a standard when it comes to country songs. Twitty’s deep, rich voice over an acoustic guitar is a perfect example of what the genre can (and perhaps always should) be. When we think of country, it’s Twitty’s style that likely first rushes to our minds. Not only that—but his literal name just screams down-home tradition.

Dolly Parton

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Is there anyone on the face of the Earth who doesn’t like Dolly Parton? Shoot, is there anyone who doesn’t adore her? If so, we don’t want to meet them! Parton is a legend when it comes to country songs. But when you write tunes like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”, that’s what happens. Her pleasant demeanor and sharp-witted songs have elevated her status in mainstream culture. Today, she is America’s Auntie. Not only can her smile make you feel warm, but her songs can both entertain and challenge your mind in the best of ways.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns