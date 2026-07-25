Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1966

Many a baby boomer would say that the 1960s were when everything changed, and that’s certainly the case for classic rock music, particularly in 1966. So many amazing, new, and genre-bending tunes dropped that year. And if you’re a baby boomer who got to listen to the radio in 1966, I know you still remember the following four songs very well. Let’s take a walk through music history, shall we?

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Aftermath’

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This is easily one of The Rolling Stones’ most enduring and unforgettable psychedelic rock jams. Released in 1966, “Paint It Black” was a fairly fast hit, one that originated from an improv jam session via Brian Jones on the sitar. It’s very of its time, but in the context of the rest of The Rolling Stones’ discography, “Paint It Black” is quite unique. This raga rock classic peaked at No. 1 in multiple countries, including the US and UK.

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“Wild Thing” by The Troggs from ‘From Nowhere… The Troggs’

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Could “Wild Thing” by The Troggs truly be the very first punk song? That notion has been up for debate for quite some time. One thing’s for sure, though. This garage rock jam is an absolutely incredible tune from 1966, one that has stood the test of time quite gloriously. “Wild Thing”, written by Chip Taylor, was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Last Train To Clarksville” by The Monkees from ‘The Monkees’

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The Monkees started out as a ragtag group put together for a TV show and eventually became solid musicians in their own right. “Last Train To Clarksville”, a fun country rock number, is easily their most famous song. This folky pop-rock tune topped the Hot 100 in 1966 and would make an appearance in seven episodes of the band’s TV series.

“Psychotic Reaction” by Count Five from ‘Psychotic Reaction’

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Another proto-punk classic, “Psychotic Reaction” by Count Five would be the oddball group’s only major hit. I think that’s unfair, but I also think this acid rock jam is more than deserving of the love it got. This classic rock tune from 1966 is probably still in your head somewhere if you’re a baby boomer. “Psychotic Reaction” peaked at No. 5 in the US.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)