4 Country Songs From 1981 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

The early 1980s saw the release of some of the best country songs of all time. Especially in 1981, there were plenty of great country songs that came out, including these four. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Love In The First Degree” by Alabama

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Alabama includes “Love In The First Degree” on their Feels So Right record. The song was written by Tim DuBois and Jim Hurt.

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The romantic song says, “Baby, you left me defenseless / But I’ve only got one plea / Lock me away inside of your love / And throw away the key / I’m guilty of love in the first degree.”

“Love In The First Degree” was preceded by the title track of Feels So Right. Both singles became accidental crossover hits. “Love In The First Degree” peaked in the Top 5 on the pop chart.

“I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World”

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On Ronnie Milsap’s There’s No Gettin’ Over Me album is “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World”. The song, written by Kye Fleming, Dennis Morgan, and Charles Quillen, became a massive crossover single. It is one of Milsap’s many songs to hit No. 1.

The sad song says, “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world / Wouldn’t have missed loving you girl / You’ve made my whole life worthwhile, with your smile / I wouldn’t trade one memory / ‘Cause you mean too much to me / Even though I lost you girl / I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

This isn’t Milsap’s only song to find success on the pop chart. He also had crossover success with “Any Day Now”, “Smoky Mountain Rain”, the title track of There’s No Gettin’ Over Me, and more.

“I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” by Barbara Mandrell

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One of Mandrell’s most popular songs, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” is autobiographical, even if she didn’t write it. Written by Fleming and Morgan, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” is about Mandrell’s own life.

On her Barbara Mandrell Live record, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” says, “And I was listening to the Opry / When all of my friends / Were digging Rock ‘n’ Roll and Rhythm and Blues / I was country, when country wasn’t cool.”

“(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free” by The Oak Ridge Boys

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On The Oak Ridge Boys’ Fancy Free album, “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free” is one of their many No. 1 hits. Written by Jimbeau Hinson and Roy August, “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free” also became a crossover hit.

A song of goodbye to a woman named Fancy, “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free” says, “Yes I’m setting Fancy free, even though I love her still / She’d be no good to me if I held her against her will / Even thou that girl, she’s the best part of my world / Along with all my dreams I’m setting Fancy free.“

The Oak Ridge Boys only released two singles from Fancy Free, both this song and “Elvira”.

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