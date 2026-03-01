4 Country Songs From 2007 That Are Perfect for a Sunday Drive

For many people, the best part of a weekend is a Sunday afternoon drive. Fortunately, these four country songs, all out in 2007, make the perfect Sunday drive playlist.

“Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” by Dierks Bentley

There may not be a better country song for a Sunday drive than Dierks Bentley’s “Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)”. On his third studio album, Long Trip Alone, “Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” is written by Bentley, Brett Beavers, Rob Harrington, and Rod Janzen.

The song says, “Ain’t no tellin’ where the wind might blow / Free and easy down the road I go / Livin’ life like a Sunday stroll / Free and easy down the road I go / Free and easy down the road I go.”

“Our Song” by Taylor Swift

Her third single, Taylor Swift includes “Our Song” on her self-titled freshman debut record. Written solely by Swift, the feel-good track was written for Swift’s talent show when she was in ninth grade.

“At that time, I was dating a guy, and we didn’t have a song,” Swift tells The Boot. “So I went ahead and wrote us one. I played it at the talent show at the end of the year. And months later, people would come up to me, and they’re like, ‘I loved that song that you played, ‘Our Song’.’ And then they’d start singing lines of it back to me. And they’d only heard it once, so I thought, “There must be something here!”

“Our Song” says, “Our song is the way you laugh / The first date, ‘Man, I didn’t kiss her, and I should have’ /And when I got home, ‘fore I said, ‘Amen’ / Asking God if he could play it again.”



“Take Me There” by Rascal Flatts

“Take Me There” is on Rascal Flatts’ fifth studio album, Still Feels Good. Kenny Chesney, Wendell Mobley, and Neil Thrasher are the song’s three writers. “Take Me There” is about wanting to know a significant other in a deeper way.

The sweet tune says, “I want to know, everything about you / And I want to go, down every road you’ve been / Where your hopes and dreams and wishes live / Where you keep the rest of your life hid / I want to know the girl behind that pretty stare / Take me there.”

“All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood

The uptempo, infectious beat in Carrie Underwood’s “All-American Girl” makes it perfect for any time in the car. Underwood wrote the song with Ashley Gorley and Kelley Lovelace for her sophomore Carnival Ride record.

“All-American Girl” says, “And now he’s wrapped around her finger / She’s the center of his whole world / And his heart belongs to that sweet little / Beautiful, wonderful, perfect All-American girl.”

