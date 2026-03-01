3 Opening Lines That Instantly Defined a Generation in the 1970s

The 1970s birthed some of the best bands and musicians of all time, including more than a few master songwriters. And many of the best songs (and biggest hits) of the 1970s feature extremely memorable opening lines that defined an entire generation. Let’s look at just a few such songs, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Old Man” by Neil Young

“Old man, look at my life / I’m a lot like you were.”

Much of Neil Young’s best work has confronted his fear of aging. And he has very poignantly explored the concepts of mortality, age, and life in the famed song “Old Man” from his beloved album Harvest. One of the finest songs from that album and one of the greatest folk rock releases of its time, “Old Man” follows a young man’s response of sorts to an older man, comparing his life (and his future) to his own. Musically, it’s beautiful and easy to remember. Lyrically, it’s an ode of sorts to a foreman who lived on Young’s ranch when he bought it as a young man. And the deeper themes really get under your skin the more you listen to “Old Man”.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Is this the real life? / Is this just fantasy? / Caught in a landslide / No escape from reality.”

Not everybody can recite the entirety of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” from start to finish. But many a 70s kid still can. And at the very least, everybody alive today knows that opening set of lines. Absolutely iconic.

“Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

“Hello? Is there anybody in there?”

Well, I couldn’t avoid this one. Technically released in 1980 as a single, “Comfortably Numb” was recorded and released with The Wall in 1979, so I’m including it. I believe it’s one of the most important generational songs that served as a transition into a new decade. Those simple six words left an impact on an entire generation of fans of progressive rock and psychedelia. Roger Waters wasn’t playing games when he wrote The Wall, and this set of opening lines remains the most memorable of the late 1970s. Plenty of 70s kids listened to the entirety of The Wall after hearing this single for the first time, and it probably changed their brain chemistry.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images