4 Country Songs From the 80s That Still Break Our Hearts Every Time

Sometimes heartbreak is long and drawn out; other times, it can happen in under five minutes. From Tanya Tucker to George Strait, here are four country songs from the 80s that manage to break our hearts every time we hear them.

“Love Me Like You Used To” by Tanya Tucker

Play video

Tanya Tucker’s “Love Me Like You Used To” is a tragic song. It’s about a love that has started to fade over the years. In the chorus, Tucker asks her lover to love her the same as he did once, when he still loved her at all.

Videos by American Songwriter

So love me like you used to, when our love was brand new

And darlin’, when we’re through, you can love me again.

And hold me like you want to, instead of like you have to

Love me like you used to love me, when you used to love me.

“Killin’ Time” by Clint Black

Play video

Clint Black puts an upbeat spin on heartbreak with this sad song. When the country singer came up with the idea for this one, he was waiting for his debut album to be finished. This song came about after a conversation Black had with guitarist Hayden Nicholas.

“…We were always talkin’ about, ‘There’s a lot goin’ on, but there’s not a lot goin’ on around here … yet,’” he shared with The Billboard Book of #1 Country Hits. “We had a lot of time on our hands. And I said, ‘Yeah, this killin’ time is killin’ me.’ We looked at each other, our eyes got real big, and we knew we had a hook.”

“Old Flame” by Alabama

Play video

There’s nothing quite as devastating as realizing the person you have feelings for likes somebody else. “Old Flame” by Alabama captures that emotion perfectly, with a clever hook to boot.

There’s an old flame burning in your eyes

That tears can’t drown and make-up can’t disguise.

Now that old flame might not be stronger

But it’s been burning longer

Than any spark I might have started in your eyes.

“Fool Hearted Memory” by George Strait

Play video

This George Strait tune was written by Byron Hill and Blake Mevis. It ended up being his first No. 1 hit. This song is about not being able to escape a love that went wrong and not being able to come to terms with that.

“A lot of people do say still that it’s one of their favorite George Strait songs,” Hill told The Tennessean. “And also, that intro, everyone knows what it is when it happens. I think that little fiddle kickoff has filled a lot of dance floors through the years.”

Photo by: Ebet Roberts/Redferns