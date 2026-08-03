4 Rock Songs From 1985 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing Word for Word Today

In 1985, the now-revered sounds of the 1980s were in full swing. Among the many great rock songs that came out in 1985 are these three, which every 80s kid can likely still sing word for word today.

“I’m On Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

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Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” is part of his legendary Born In The U.S.A. record. Written solely by Springsteen, “I’m On Fire” became a multi-platinum hit for Springsteen.

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The sexy song says, “Sometimes it’s like someone took a knife, baby, edgy and dull / And cut a six-inch valley through the middle of my skull / At night, I wake up with the sheets soakin’ wet / And a freight train runnin’ through the middle of my head / Only you can cool my desire / Oh, oh, oh / I’m on fire.”

“I’m On Fire” marks the first music video where Springsteen took on an acting role. He appears as a mechanic in the music video for this song.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

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Simple Minds‘ first and only No. 1 hit in the United States is “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”. It is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film The Breakfast Club. Written by Keith Forsey and Steve Schiff, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks.

The song says in part, “Love’s strange so real in the dark / Think of the tender things that we were working on / Slow change may pull us apart / When the light gets into your heart, baby / Don’t you forget about me / Don’t don’t don’t don’t / Don’t you forget about me.”

“Sentimental Street” by Night Ranger

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On 7 Wishes, Night Ranger’s third studio album, is “Sentimental Street. A Top 10 hit, the song was written by band member Jack Blades.

“Sentimental Street” begins with, “Saw you walkin’ out on Sentimental Street / Whatcha doin’ out there / Who you tryin’ to be / I know what you’re thinking / ‘Cause I’ve been there myself / I’ve been kicked so many times / I don’t know nothin’ else.”

“Burning Heart” by Survivor

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“Burning Heart” by Survivor is part of the soundtrack for the Rocky IV film, starring Sylvester Stallone. Band members Jim Peterik and Frankie Sullivan wrote “Burning Heart” together.

The rock anthem says, “In the burning Heart / Just about to burst / There’s a quest for answers / An unquenchable thirst / In the darkest night / Rising like a spire / In the burning heart / The unmistakable fire / In the burning heart.”

One of their biggest hits, “Burning Heart” is also Survivor’s final Top 5 single.

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