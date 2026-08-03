3 Americana Songs From the 2010s You Forgot Were Essential

There is nothing quite like an Americana song. In many ways, listening to one can feel like taking a mug of chicken noodle soup over to the sofa you’ve sat in for years—you throw on a hooded sweatshirt, and you sink into the comfort.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three Americana songs from the recent past that we continue to return to. Indeed, these are three Americana songs from the 2010s you forgot were essential.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Emmylou” by First Aid Kit from ‘The Lion’s Roar’ (2012)

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The Swedish-born sister duo First Aid Kit made more than a few people well up and cry in the 2010s. Indeed, sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg and their 2012 LP, The Lion’s Roar, were a remarkable hit. The offering helped to cement their status as stars during the era. For evidence of their lilting sonic touch and immaculate songwriting chops, look no further than “Emmylou”. The ode to American country music proves that you don’t need to be from the heartland to know what it’s all about.

“Wait So Long” by Trampled By Turtles from ‘Palomino’ (2010)

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This song has enough energy to power a locomotive. Indeed, the track is a smack to the face in the best of ways. It wakes you up. It’s like a bucket of cold water on your head. Just try to listen to this 2010 offering from Trampled By Turtles and not leave it wanting to run through a wall. It’s funny, you might not expect a band comprised of mandolins, violins, and acoustic guitars to bring so much heat. But the Duluth, Minnesota-born group Trampled By Turtles did just that.

“Rivers And Roads” by The Head And The Heart from ‘The Head And The Heart’ (2011)

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The Pacific Northwest-born group The Head And The Heart knows what some well-timed harmonies and some heartfelt lyrics can do to your emotions. In the above video, the group is performing their breakout hit “Rivers And Roads” at the beloved boutique Doe Bay resort. Watching it, you can just feel their collective power. A group of friends who got together first at an open mic in Seattle soon became one of the biggest bands of the 2010s. That’s a movie plot.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)



