4 Romantic Songs From the 80s That Are Perfect for a Wedding Waltz

Even amid all the synth-pop sounds and big drums that come with 80s pop, there’s something about songs from this decade that are surprisingly romantic. Here are a few 80s tunes that we think make for perfect wedding songs.

“One More Night” by Phil Collins

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This song was Phil Collins‘ second of many No. 1 hits back in 1985. As the ex-drummer for Genesis told Playboy, this song didn’t take very long for him to get out.

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“I had a tempo in mind. I was thinking of one of the Jacksons’ songs actually when I strung a chorus on it,” he explained. “The line ‘one more night’ just fit what I was playing. The rest of the song was written very quickly.”

“The One That You Love” by Air Supply

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“The One That You Love” is a little bit of a yearning ballad, in which the singer asks their partner to give them another day. Although contextually, this might not be the best choice for a wedding, there’s a sway to this one that makes it feel oddly romantic.

Graham Russell, who writes Air Supply’s songs, once said to Songfacts, “I’d like to think I’m somewhat of a romantic, because otherwise my music wouldn’t be real…”

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

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“Time After Time” is about being there for someone through thick and thin. Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman wrote this as one of the last tracks for her debut album, She’s So Unusual.

As Hyman told Songfacts, “Time After Time” was written amidst relationship turmoil for both of them.

“At this point, we were both going through some personal relationships and some personal things that were both meaningful and deep for us, and somehow the lyrics just started to come out,” he explained.

“You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago

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“You’re The Inspiration” is a product of the combined talents of Peter Cetera and David Foster. Originally, this song was intended for Kenny Rogers, but by the time the song was about finished, Rogers didn’t have time for it anymore. It ended up becoming a No. 3 Billboard hit for the band Chicago. This song is about a love that was meant to be and supposed to last forever. Honestly, perfect for a wedding dance.

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