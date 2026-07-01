4 Country Songs That Are Bound To Make Any Parent Emotional

There are plenty of country classics about the romantic love shared between two people. Some of the most gut-wrenching songs, however, are about different types of love. Here are four songs about kids that are bound to tug at any parent’s heartstrings.

“Daddy’s Little Man” by Shenandoah

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This Shenandoah song paints a beautiful picture of childhood through a parent’s eyes. In addition to that, “Daddy’s Little Man” sings about the reality of being a parent and how scary it can actually be.

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In his eyes I’m a hero

But he don’t know how that scares me

I’m so much less than a super man

But for him I try to be

Cause one day he’ll be gone so far from home

Too old to hold my hand

But I’ll be his biggest fan

And he’ll still be daddy’s little man.

“You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins

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Adkins gets super honest about parenthood with his song “You’re Gonna Miss This”. Songwriter Ashley Gorley had the idea for this song. While a repairman was at his house, Gorley’s two older children were running around and stealing his tools. After he apologized to the worker, Gorley was struck with inspiration when the worker understood because he had babies of his own. Lee Thomas Miller, the other writer on this song, came up with the title “You’re Gonna Miss This”.

“He Gets That From Me” by Reba McEntire

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With this song, McEntire pulls the listener in by talking about her son and all the traits that he gets from her. Then, she twists the knife unexpectedly. She reveals that she and the child are both recovering from the loss of his father.

“He smiles that little crooked smile / There’s no denying he’s your child / Without him I don’t know what I’d do / He gets that from you / Oh he gets that from you.”

“My Wish” by Rascal Flatts

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Rascal Flatts’ “My Wish” sings like a love letter from parent to child. Writer Jeffrey Steele wrote this song for his daughter, Justine, after she accused him of only writing songs for her sisters. Steve Robson was also a writer on this one.

“Once I got locked into it, ‘My Wish’ came to me for the title,” Steele shared with The Boot. “I was just thinking about how crazy the world is right now for a kid to grow up in. I started writing it like I wanted her to know whatever she did in life, somebody was thinking about her all the time. Someone was always behind her no matter what.”

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