3 Shenandoah Songs That Helped Shape 90s Country

Country music in the 90s was full of pop flavor. Before and after the decade, Alabama-based band Shenandoah found ways to bring fans back to that honest, traditional sound. With harmonies, touching lyricism, and songs like these, this group continues to stand out as one to remember.

“Ghost In This House”

Play video

This song is perhaps one of the saddest, yet equally clever tracks from Shenandoah’s discography. “Ghost In This House” sings about losing a lover and, with them, part of yourself. This is one of my favorites, simply because you think the “ghost” is going to be the ex. In a slight plot twist, it turns out to be the other party involved.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m all that’s left of two hearts on fire / That once burned out of control / You took my body and soul, / I’m just a ghost in this house.”

Alison Krauss also has a version of this song out, which she covered on her 1999 album, Forget About It.

“Two Dozen Roses”

Play video

“Two Dozen Roses” sings about wondering if there’s anything you could have done better in a relationship.

Mac McAnally was the writer behind this 1989 hit. He felt good about the song when he wrote it, but had no idea it would become so massive.

“In my life, if I write something that feels like it might be a hit, my inclination is to find one of my friends that already has a bus and a personal trainer and some ambition,” he shared with The Grand Ole Opry. “The stuff that I was born without, and hopefully it helps everybody involved, and ‘Two Dozen Roses’ was such as that.”

“I Want To Be Loved Like That”

Play video

This song is about striving for the kind of love you see in the movies. In the second verse, the narrator sings about their parents, and how they had a love where the value went way beyond material things.

“Daddy never gave momma a diamond ring / Momma never worried for anything / What he gave her came from the heart / A bond that was never torn apart.”

This song spent 20 weeks on the Hot Country Songs charts and peaked at the No. 3 spot.

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images