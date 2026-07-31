4 Metal Albums From 1997 Your Cool Uncle Listens to in His Garage

We’ve all got that one cool uncle who is a little different than the rest of the family. You know the one. He’s the one you look for during family gatherings so you can talk about music and movies the rest of the family has no interest in. He might also be the uncle who goes for “walks” before family meals. These metal albums from 1997 are probably in his record collection next to his stereo in the garage.

If your cool uncle hasn’t put you on to some of the more obscure and mind-blowing metal from the late 1990s, you’re in luck. Prepare to have your horizons broadened and your face melted.

Videos by American Songwriter

Come My Fanatics… by Electric Wizard

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When it comes to doom metal, Electric Wizard’s 1997 album Come My Fanatics… is a landmark. It was looser, heavier, and grittier than anything on the market. At the same time, it saw the band come into the sound that would make them one of the most influential groups in the genre. Listen to “Wizard in Black,” and you’ll understand the appeal. It’ll probably make all that incense in your uncle’s garage make a lot more sense, too.

Enthrone Darkness Triumphant by Dimmu Borgir

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Generally speaking, I’m not a fan of black metal. Dimmu Borgir, on the other hand, is excellent. Their 1997 album, Enthrone Darkness Eternal, is peak symphonic black metal. It’s also the Norwegian band’s first release to feature English lyrics. This is a majestic, crushing masterpiece of a record.

Down with the Crown by Acid King

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We’re going to call Acid King’s 1997 EP Down with the Crown an album for the sake of this list. If you weren’t a fan of Electric Wizard, I’m not sure how you’re going to feel about this. However, frontwoman Lori S.’s vocals add something special to the band’s sound. Breaking through the downtuned and fuzzed-out guitars, her voice demands attention.

4. Whoracle–In Flames

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When In Flames released their third album, Whoracle, in 1997, they were still a melodic death metal band. This record is a good entry point for those wanting to get into more extreme metal. The guitar work is out of this world, and the vocals are accessible while still carrying a bit of the growl that sets death metal and its offshoots apart from other subgenres. For those who were fans of In Flames in the 90s, it stands as a reminder of how great they were in the good old days.

Featured Image by Mariano Regidor/Redferns