4 “Creep” by Radiohead Covers That Are Actually Amazing

“Creep” is likely Radiohead’s most well-loved song. We get why. Those relatable lyrics, that enchanting melody, the melancholy vibe of the song. It’s a great tune, and a few musicians have delivered some pretty legendary covers of “Creep” by Radiohead through the years. Let’s take a look at just four covers that rival the original 1992 alt-rock song!

1. Arlo Parks

This is a great example of a cover being so good and so unique that it takes on a life of its own without the context of the original song. Arlo Parks covered “Creep” by Radiohead just a few years ago, and it has to be one of the very best covers of the song ever.

It’s not super shocking that she made the song even better with her take on it. Parks has one of the greatest (and most underrated) voices of her generation.

2. Macy Gray

Nobody really expected Macy Gray to deliver one of the best “Creep” by Radiohead covers, but she went ahead and blew everyone out of the water anyway. This song’s alt-rock roots are a big part of the original song, but there’s something about a soul singer taking it on that just seems to work.

Gray blends her soulful vocals with modern synths, effectively giving the song an old yet new sound.

3. Pretenders

Chrissie Hynde is a classic rock star legend, but she’s never been afraid to take on a modern rock hit or two. Her cover of “Creep” came out just a few years after the original was released. And surprisingly, Britpop fans weren’t mad about it.

“Creep” is a standout track on her compilation record Pirate Radio. Hynde stays true to the original, though the arrangement does benefit from the beautiful addition of string instruments.

4. Prince

If you were at Coachella in 2008, you likely experienced this unexpected rendition of “Creep” firsthand. Surprisingly, despite making music that was radically different from Radiohead, Prince managed to deliver one of the most stunning covers of “Creep” ever.

He didn’t sacrifice his sound or the original energy of Radiohead’s song for this cover, either. It’s an excellent rendition, though it does somewhat lack the intensity of Yorke’s crooning, desperate vocals.

