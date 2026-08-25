4 Eyebrow-Raising Country Lyrics Every Baby Boomer Loves

Each generation has its own distinct sense of humor, and most baby boomers agree that theirs is the kind that doesn’t mind ruffling feathers or pushing the envelope. This humor inevitably bled into the music of the latter half of the 20th century, when baby boomers dominated the cultural zeitgeist. Even today, baby boomers still love these eyebrow-raising country lyrics that toe the line between funny and the cringey, controversial, or questionable.

“Fist City” by Loretta Lynn

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Loretta Lynn has no small shortage of classic country songs with questionable or controversial lyrics. These tracks caused a stir back when she first released them, prompting nationwide radio bans. And even today, her one-liners cut right to the bone. By today’s standards, they might come across as a bit harsh—particularly ones from “Fist City” directed at her fellow woman—but a good line’s a good line.

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“Well, you’ve been making your brags around town that you’ve been a-loving my man / But the man I love, when he picks up trash, he puts it in a garbage can / And that’s what you look like to me.” Burn.

“Waymore’s Blues” by Waylon Jennings

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An outlaw country artist is bound to have a scandalous lyric or two. It’s practically in the job description. One of the figureheads of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings, has plenty of lyrics that make you raise your eyebrows and maybe even roll your eyes. Take, for example, this not-so-subtly naughty double entendre that Jennings managed to sneak into the second half of ‘Waymore’s Blues”.

“What makes me want to love every woman I see? / I was trifling when I met her, now I’m trifling again / and every woman she sees looks like a place I came in, like a place I came in.”

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

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There was a lot of cheeseball behavior happening in the early 1990s, and that includes Billy Ray Cyrus’ 1992 smash hit, “Achy Breaky Heart”. To Cyrus’ credit, he was one of many country music artists sporting a voluminous mullet and drowning his snare tone in reverb. He was really just following the style of the time. But could you imagine if these country music lyrics came to life in the form of someone actually saying this to you in a fight? All that kiddie talk? No, thanks.

“Don’t tell my heart, my achy breaky heart / I just don’t think he’d understand.”

“Okie From Muskogee” by Merle Haggard

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The more time passes between the release of Merle Haggard’s chart-topping country hit “Okie From Muskogee” and the present day, the more the lyrics make me want to say, “Okay, Grandpa. We get it.” And while that might out me as a non-baby boomer, I can appreciate how much these lyrics still resonate with that generation today. Even if they didn’t resonate as strongly for Haggard in his later years.

“Leather boots are still in style for manly footwear / beads and Roman sandals won’t be seen / And football’s still the roughest thing on campus / and the kids here still respect the college dean.” Like, are we really drawing the line at sandals?

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