4 Fantastic Songs That Feature the Name “Marie”

Who knows why some names work in songs and others don’t? All we can tell you is that the name Marie has popped up in a ton of songs throughout the years, spread out over a bundle of different genres.

We’re not saying that these four songs are the best to feature the name. But they offer a pretty good starting point for any Marie-based playlist you might try to concoct.

“Absolutely Sweet Marie” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan was buzzing with so much artistic energy circa 1966 that it couldn’t help but pour forth at all times. That helps to explain how he could write a song like “Absolutely Sweet Marie” on the spot in the studio while making his classic album Blonde On Blonde. The song features a kind of Spector-ized version of Dylan’s electrified rock. Four different electric guitarists are blasting away alongside Al Kooper’s mischievous organ, Dylan’s wheezing harmonica, and Kenny Buttrey’s galloping drum beat. Dylan’s lyrics take a tongue-in-cheek perspective, as his narrator haplessly tries to connect with the titular character to no avail. “To live outside the law you must be honest,” he wails at one point, one of his finest film noir-inspired one-liners.

“Marie” by Randy Newman

Randy Newman originally conceived of his 1974 album Good Old Boys as a concept album surrounding the exploits of a single Southern man. He eventually abandoned the strict theme, but many of the songs, including “Marie”, stuck around. On the surface, the song is in praise of the titular character. Newman certainly waxes poetic enough about her in places. But as the song deepens, you realize that the focus switches to the narrator, who admits to his drunkenness, selfishness, and neglect of this wonderful woman. Then you top it all off with the gorgeous melody. When you listen to “Marie”, you’re hit with a wave of conflicting emotions, just as this fantastic songwriter designed.

“Marie Provost” by Nick Lowe

Marie Prevost was a Hollywood starlet back in the era of silent movies. When her career and marriage faltered, she fell on hard times, eventually succumbing to alcoholism at the age of just 40 years old in 1937. Kenneth Anger claimed in his infamous tell-all Hollywood Babylon that one of Prevost’s dogs began to eat her decaying body before she was found. While this account has since been denied, Nick Lowe, who was just starting off his solo career, heard it and ran with it. Lowe’s “Marie Provost” (his misspelling) appears on his outstanding 1978 solo album Jesus Of Cool. He tells the fabulized version of the actress’s demise with deadpan humor: “She was a winner/That became the doggie’s dinner.”

“Marie” by Lori McKenna

You won’t find many songwriters within the Americana genre much more accomplished than Lori McKenna. McKenna has penned some massive hit singles for others. Meanwhile, her career as a solo artist is a model of consistent excellence, with her 2021 album The Balladeer a typical standout. On that album, McKenna included a song titled “Marie”, the name of her sister. The song acts as a retelling of McKenna’s childhood and the tragedy that she endured, all while leaning on her sister to help her get through it. As you would expect from a McKenna song, there are lines that will stop you in your tracks with their honesty and insight. And there’s a happy ending waiting at the end of it all as the sisters emerge into happy adulthood.

