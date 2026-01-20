While a famed country music disc jockey, Billy Parker also explored a career in the genre. Helping promote the newest country music at the time, Parker hoped to leave his own mark on the genre with albums like Average Man and Always Country. He also charted several songs, including “(Who’s Gonna Sing) The Last Country Song.” It peaked at No. 41 on the charts. Never losing his love for country music, Parker eventually returned to Tulsa to expand his radio career. Sadly, on Monday, Parker passed away at 88.

Known as the “Voice of Oklahoma”, the radio station KVOO found itself becoming the home of Parker. Not loving the strenuous demands of the road, the singer and his wife sought a simpler life. That’s when the couple decided to move to Tulsa. And throughout that time, he helped launch the careers of countless country stars. He even watched a few of his own songs make it to the radio.

Grateful for his decades at KVOO, the radio station shared a touching tribute to Parker, writing, “Our KVOO family took a big hit today. We are saddened to announce the passing of a legend, Billy Parker. Billy was with KVOO from 1971 up until his retirement in 2015. He won multiple ACM and CMA Awards, was inducted into the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame and received the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Fans Remember Billy Parker

Even without the accolades and hit songs, KVOO held Parker in high regard as they insisted he would “forever be part of the Voice of Oklahoma.”

Aside from KVOO, fans also took a moment to share their love for the DJ who often navigated their day.

Rest in peace, Billy Parker. A true legend in country music and radio, your voice shaped generations and brought joy to countless fans. Tulsa and the world of country won't be the same without you. 🙏 https://t.co/OfilhKAsH4 — George Monks, M.D. (@GeorgeMonks11) January 20, 2026

“Saddened to learn of Billy Parker KVOO long time DJ. Rest ez brother. Thank you.” “Rest in peace, Billy Parker. A true legend in country music and radio, your voice shaped generations and brought joy to countless fans. Tulsa and the world of country won’t be the same without you.” “Loved listening to him as a kid. I didn’t know there was another radio station besides KVOO on my dads truck radio.”

Survived by his wife, family, and generations of listeners, Parker wasn’t just a DJ or a country singer – he was a steady presence on the airwaves, and a true steward of country music.

