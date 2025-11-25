4 Feel-Good Rock Songs From the 1960s That Soothe the Soul

In the mood for some feel-good rock songs from the 1960s? So much warm, fuzzy, sunshine-y music came out that decade, both in and out of the psychedelia movement. If you were young in the 1960s, you probably know the following pleasant jams by heart. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

This 1966 baroque rock song is my favorite Beach Boys tune, and I know a lot of people out there probably agree with me. The harmonies, the songwriting, the overall instrumentation… this is one of Brian Wilson’s finest works. The whole of Pet Sounds is a masterpiece, but it’s hard not to smile when this particular song comes on.

“Daydream” by The Lovin’ Spoonful

How about a bit of folk rock with a touch of pop? “Daydream” by The Lovin’ Spoonful fits that bill with a feel-good vibe. Released in 1965, this song was the title track of the band’s sophomore album, and it remains one of the best songs on that very record. Apparently, this song was so influential at the time that even The Beatles wrote a song inspired by it, titled “Good Day Sunshine”.

“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles

Speaking of The Beatles, “All You Need Is Love” might just be their most feel-good song. This psychedelic pop-rock gem from the Fab Four remains one of their most beloved tunes. “All You Need Is Love” is a standout track that remains closely associated with the Summer of Love in 1967.

Fun fact: This song was actually Britain’s contribution to Our World, a live multi-national television broadcast that was the first of its kind in 1967.

“Somebody To Love” by Jefferson Airplane

Another Summer of Love classic, “Somebody To Love” by Jefferson Airplane, is one of the trippiest feel-good rock songs of the 1960s. Written by Darby Slick, this 1966 jam was originally released the year prior to the Summer of Love by The Great Society, but has become associated with that movement because of Jefferson Airplane’s rendition. It’s one of the greatest works of the 1960s, and when I think of psychedelic rock, I think of this very tune.

Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images