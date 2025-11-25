3 Bittersweet Country Tracks That Commemorate the Deaths of Some Lesser-Known Icons

When it comes to commemorative pieces of music regarding some of the industry’s biggest figures, you might think of Paul McCartney’s “Here Today” or Don McLean’s “American Pie”. Needless to say, all of the biggest figures to have graced the music industry and tragically passed have received tribute, and they deserved the tributes. Though, we shouldn’t forget the lesser-known musical figures who received far less commemoration, particularly in country music. That being said, here are three bittersweet country tracks that commemorate the deaths of some lesser-known icons.

“Blaze’s Blues” by Townes Van Zandt

Blaze Foley and Townes Van Zandt are two of the most prominent figures of the Texas underground country scene of the 1970s. Their lives were that of folklore, and so were their deaths, as both figures had untimely demises. Regarding Blaze, he was paid tribute by his friend and fellow songwriter, Townes Van Zandt, in the song “Blaze’s Blues”.

Released in 1991, Van Zandt’s “Blaze’s Blues” is a brief song that chimes on his friendship with Foley, as well as Foley’s true troubador spirit. The lyrics lend themselves to relatively free interpretation. But in essence, the single is a tribute to one of the folk and country industry’s most unsung heroes.

“Ft. Worth Blues” by Steve Earle

Townes Van Zandt was not only a friend of Blaze Foley’s but also a mentor to Steve Earle. Consequently, when Van Zandt passed away in 1997, his mentee picked up his pen, guitar, and wrote a song that aimed to capture the essence of Townes Van Zandt. That song is the tragically beautiful single, “Ft. Worth Blues”.

If you know the life of Townes Van Zandt, then you’ll pick up the references in Earle’s song. If you don’t, well then, the lyrics are fairly indecipherable. Only the people who know about Townes can see Earle’s perspective. Nevertheless, the song is a gem, and one heck of a period on the illustrious and cinematic life of country music’s greatest songwriter, Townes Van Zandt.

“Goodbye Lefty” by Merle Haggard

Lefty Frizzell is often considered one of the most influential figures in country music history. However, given his early demise at the age of 47, his career and legacy are not widely known by the masses. Regardless, when he passed in 1975, the world of country music mourned his death. And Merle Haggard paid tribute to the singer with the single, “Goodbye Lefty”.

It’s fairly impossible to sum up the nuances and contributions of a person’s life in one singular song. Although Haggard appropriately retells the highlights of Frizzell’s character in this one. Specifically, Haggard articulates just how much of an insurmountable impact Lefty had on him and on the country music industry as a whole.

