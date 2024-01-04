4 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Britney Spears Wrote in the 21st Century

The McComb, Mississippi-born Britney Spears is one of the most successful pop stars of all time. In 1999, she rocketed into American culture thanks to her smash hit single, “…Baby One More Time,” and she continued to follow it up over the years with songs like “Toxic” and “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

Videos by American Songwriter

But the 42-year-old performer is not just someone who sings and dances to what other people have composed. No, she has contributed as a writer to a number of her own tracks and radio hits. Case in point: these four offerings here below, which include collaborations with some of the world’s biggest names in music.

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Sheryl Crow Wrote for Other Artists]

So, without further ado, dear reader, these are four hit songs you likely didn’t know Britney Spears helped write.

1. “Work Bitch”

Written by Britney Spears, will.i.am, Ruth-Anne Cunningham, Otto Knows, Anthony Preston

This dance track from Spears’ 2013 album, Britney Jean, has garnered nearly 400 million views on YouTube, alone. Why? Because the song pulses, the music video titillates and the subject matter of the lyric is all truth all the time. What’s the secret to success, to looking good and feeling good? Work. Spears, who co-wrote this song with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, along with Ruth-Anne Cunningham, Otto Knows, Anthony Preston tells her fans: this isn’t easy. It takes hard work. That’s an excellent message for anyone to hear. On the track, Spears says,

You want a hot body? You want a Bugatti?

You want a Maserati? You better work, bitch

You want a Lamborghini? Sip martinis?

Look hot in a bikini? You better work, bitch

You wanna live fancy? Live in a big mansion?

Party in France?

You better work, bitch, you better work, bitch

You better work, bitch, you better work, bitch

2. “Perfume”

Written by Britney Spears, Sia, Chris Braide

This song, which has garnered nearly 50 million views on YouTube, also comes from Spears’ 2013 self-titled album, Britney Jean. Co-written with the prolific artist Sia, along with Chris Braide, the song was produced by will.i.am. Since its release, Spears has said it’s one of her favorite songs she’s ever written. The ballad highlights a sense of love, affection and desire. Spears uses the idea of perfume to talk about connection. She wants it on the man she desires, hopes his partner smells it on him. On the track, Spears sings with jealousy and a bit of insecurity,

Do I imagine it, or do I see your stare

Is there still longing there?

Oh I hate myself, and I feel crazy

Such a classic tale

Current girl friend, ex girlfriend, I’m trying to be cool

Am I being paranoid, am I seeing things?

Am I just insecure?

I want to believe

It’s just you and me

Sometimes it feels like there’s three

Of us in here baby

3. “Everytime”

Written by Britney Spears, Annet Artani

A song that has garnered nearly 170 million views on YouTube, this one comes from Spears’ 2003 LP, In the Zone. This piano-driven song was written in the wake of Spears breakup with pop star Justin Timberlake. She co-wrote it with her backup singer Annet Artani at her L.A. home, recording the song in Italy. Peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, Spears sings about missing her lover. As her life crumbles, all she wants is his reassurance, but it’s not there. So, she even has to imagine it. On the song, she sings,

Notice me

Take my hand

Why are we

Strangers when

Our love is strong?

Why carry on without me?

Every time I try to fly I fall

Without my wings

I feel so small

I guess I need you, baby

And every time I see you in my dreams

I see your face

It’s haunting me

I guess I need you, baby

4. “Me Against The Music”

Written by Britney Spears, Madonna, The-Dream, Christopher Stewart, Penelope Magnet, Tab Nkhereanye, Gary O’Bryan

Last but not least on this list, this track, which features Spears’ historical pop predecessor (and occasional make-out partner) Madonna, has garnered some 58 million views on YouTube, alone. As Spears and Madonna rehearsed for their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Spears played this track for Madonna, who loved it. So, Madonna jumped on the song, which is also from Spears’ 2003 LP, In the Zone, at Spears’ request. In the end, the composition is all about letting go and letting the music take hold. On it, Spears sings,

And no one cares, it’s whipping my hair, it’s pulling my waist

To hell with stairs, the sweat is dripping all over my face

And no one’s there, I’m the only one dancing up in this place (it’s just me)

Tonight I’m here, feel the beat of the drum, gotta keep with that bass

Photo by Paramount/Getty Images