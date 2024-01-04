Rage Against the Machine Will Never Tour or Play Live Again, Brad Wilk Releases Apology

For over 30 years, Rage Against the Machine introduced a new style of heavy metal with their mixing of punk and rap into the genre. Selling over 16 million albums, the band from Los Angeles, California found themselves inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Ranked No. 33 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, it appears that the future of the band is in jeopardy as drummer Brad Wilk shared sobering news about the group reuniting on stage for a reunion tour.

With fans eagerly awaiting some sort of news about Rage Against the Machine returning to the stage, Wilk shared some updates on Instagram, writing, “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

Knowing the news is heartbreaking to some, he added, “I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Fans React To Rage Against The Machine News

The idea that Rage Against the Machine would take the stage once again first started back in 2020 when the band announced a worldwide reunion tour. That was until the pandemic caused the group to postpone their shows. Finally, in July 2022, the group took the stage for the first time since 2011. While gaining praise from fans, in August of that year, they once again canceled performances after singer Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon. At the time, the group reassured fans they would return.

Fans expressed their love for Rage Against the Machine in the comment section, writing, “I am crushed to hear this. I hope you are all ok. Sending you much love and gratitude for the incredible music. I shall look forward to whatever you choose to do next with your considerable talents.” Another person added, “Thank you @bradwilk for all the great shows over the years. I was fortunate enough to see RATM and Cypress Hill 3 times when I was in high school in 1993. The weight of those performances have always inspired me and will forever be in my DNA. Thank you for sharing your passion and talent.”

(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)