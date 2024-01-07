4 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Jon Pardi Had a Hand in Writing

Music lovers and football fans have gathered in Houston, united in their celebration of Monday night’s (January 8) college football’s national championship between the University of Washington Huskies and the University of Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium.

Videos by American Songwriter

As part of that celebration, country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Jon Pardi will be playing his brand of smile-inducing country tunes tonight (January 7) on a bill with rappers Jack Harlow and Latto at a free concert at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.

[RELATED: Jon Pardi Soars on New Single “Last Night Lonely”; Announces Ain’t Always The Cowboy Summer Tour Dates]

To celebrate the Pardi celebration, we thought we would introduce fans to some of the award-winning artist’s most beloved songs—tunes the country artist had a hand in writing. Here are four hit songs you likely didn’t know Pardi co-wrote.

“Heartache Medication”

Written by Jon Pardi, Barry Dean, Natalie Hemby

The title song from Pardi’s 2019 album, this song became the singer’s third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song, like so many good tracks, is about getting over lost love. Sure, it might take a few shots of whiskey to get over what’s been gone. But thankfully there is country music and more fish in the sea. On the healing song, Pardi sings,

Same old dive, same old end-of-the-work-week drink

Bartender knows my name, but I don’t mind

She kicks ’em up strong, serves me up right

And here I go again, I’m drinkin’ one, I’m drinkin’ two

I got my heartache medication, a strong dedication

To gettin’ over you, turnin’ me loose

On that hardwood jukebox lost in neon time

My heartache medication, well, it suits me fine

And I’m drinkin’ enough to take you off my mind

I got my heartache medication

“Tequila Little Time”

Written by Luke Laird, Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins

Perhaps Pardi’s most party song, this one recalls the beach celebratory vibes of one Jimmy Buffett, playing on the word “tequila.” It’s fun, light and breezy like the beach mixed with a margarita. Released in January 2021, the track comes from Pardi’s album Heartache Medication. On the enjoyable fun tune, the country star sings to a new friend at the bar,

Pardon me, I don’t mean to pry

I saw the tears fallin’ from your eyes

And I thought, you’re too pretty not to wear a smile

Hope you don’t mind if I sit down for awhile

‘Cause I want tequila little time with you

A little salt and a lime will do

Hey bar man, will you bring us two?

I want tequila little time with you

Talkin’ it all out, seein’ what you’re all about

I hope you’re wantin’ tequila little time with me, too

“Head Over Boots”

Written by Jon Pardi, Luke Laird

This song was released on the 2016 record California Sunrise, and features an old-old-old school country vibe, more Hank Williams than Hank Williams III. The song also represents Pardi’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The four-time Platinum track in the U.S. has Pardi singing about true love. Inspired by seeing couples (especially elderly ones) dancing close on the dance floor, Pardi sings,

I wanna sweep you off your feet tonight

I wanna love you and hold you tight

Spin you around on some old dance floor

Act like we never met before for fun, ’cause

You’re the one I want, you’re the one I need

Baby, if I was a king, ah, you would be my queen

You’re the rock in my roll

You’re good for my soul, it’s true

I’m head over boots for you

“Missin’ You Crazy”

Written by Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Monty Holmes

This energetic country song was released in 2012. It was Pardi’s first single at the time; it was later released on his 2014 album Write You a Song. The track, which hit No. 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, showcases the early side of the Pardi experience. With a voice more rubber band-like than country croon, the tune nevertheless propels and gives the heartbeat a jolt. Since its release, the track has garnered millions of streams. On it, Pardi passionately sings,

Been running this highway like a greyhound

Ain’t nothing left for me to see

And sometimes I just wish that I could break down

And get on back to you and me

Take the next line and leave this crazy life

Get back home in time to kiss you goodnight

And oh-h-hh lately all I think about

Oh-h-hh is what we could be doing now

Oh-h-hh baby, here I go again

Missin you crazy

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images