Jackson Browne Disliked This Hit – Until Therapy Changed His Mind

Jackson Browne‘s catalog is rife with songs that deal with exigent ideas: life, love, death, and heartbreak. That sentimentality paired with a keen sense of melody making gives Browne his appeal. Naturally, any song that seems to only scrape the surface level might not sit well with the singer-songwriter. In fact, Browne disliked one of his biggest hits for a time because of its, self-proclaimed, meaninglessness.

Well, just a-look at that girl

With the lights comin’ up in her eyes

She’s got to be somebody’s baby

Browne recorded “Somebody’s Baby” for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High soundtrack. When compared to other Browne classics like “These Days” or “Doctor My Eyes,” this track could be considered a little blithe. Browne himself didn’t consider this an “important” song.

Despite “Somebody’s Baby” finding success, Browne didn’t claim it as one of his signature songs. Though his label might’ve deemed it crazy for Browne to give up this song for the soundtrack, the “unabashed pop” tune wasn’t in line with what he was known for.

“It was not typical of what Jackson writes at all, that song,” Co-writer Danny Kortchmar said of “Somebody’s Baby.” “But because it was for this movie he changed his general approach and came up with this fantastic song. But it’s atypical of him – he wasn’t sure what to make of it himself.”

All the guys on the corner stand back and let her walk on by

She’s got to be somebody’s baby

She must be somebody’s baby

She’s got to be somebody’s baby, she’s so fine

However, Browne’s feelings for “Somebody’s Baby” changed after a particularly affecting therapy session. The therapist in question told Browne that this track was important. After all, it does concern something everyone can relate to: falling in love and the need to feel wanted.

“You’ve got it all wrong,” Browne’s therapist reportedly said to him. “This is about something important. Everybody wants to belong to somebody. Everybody wants to feel loved and this is the most fundamental thing.”

Revisit the song, below.

(Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)