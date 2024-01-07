Billie Eilish Discusses the Complicated Dynamic of Her Impact on Fans: “I Didn’t Deserve To Help You”

Billie Eilish has spent less than a decade in the music industry and she has already proven herself a top talent. Not only did the singer win seven Grammy Awards, but she is the youngest and first female artists to win a Grammy in the four major categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. And she won all of those in a single year. With a promising career ahead of her, Eilish recently discussed what it was like to have fans praise her songs and how “hard” and “special” it can be.

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable, Eilish found herself sitting alongside artists like Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Julia Michaels, and Dua Lipa. With each of them knowing what it is like to gain praise from fans, the singer admitted how hard it is to believe that her music can have such an impact. “It’s hard to believe.” Even Julia chimed in, noting how overwhelming such praise can be.

With music such a powerful aspect of Eilish’s life, she added, “I don’t really know how to like believe it, because I know what it’s like to be in that position and it’s so real, and to know that you’re helping somebody who’s in that is really hard to believe and astounding and special and almost you feel like undeserving.” She even insisted, “I didn’t deserve to help you through that.”

Billie Eilish Proud To Be Part Of ‘Barbie’

Although Eilish struggled to believe the impact of her own words, she explained how grateful she is that her music helps those in need. “It’s so special and powerful.”

Besides helping people connect with her songs, Eilish hopes to take home even more Grammy Awards for her song “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. While excited about the nomination, she seemed thrilled to just be part of the film. She said, “I was watching Barbie and seeing things and I think that this movie is the most incredible, most empowering and beautiful and funny and just unbelievable piece of art in the world, and I’m so, so honored to be a part of it.”

