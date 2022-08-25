Exclusive First Look: Jon Pardi Performs “Heartache on the Dance Floor” on ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’

Get ready to huddle around the TV for this week’s CMT Campfire Sessions featuring Jon Pardi.

Friday night (Aug. 26) at 9 p.m. CT, the multi-Platinum country artist, accompanied by his longtime band The All-Nighters, will lead the latest feel-good jam session. Pardi is set to share stories and perform acoustic versions of his biggest hits, including “Heartache on The Dance Floor” and “Dirt on My Boots,” and maybe even treat viewers to a sampling of his upcoming album, Mr. Saturday Night.

American Songwriter is sharing an exclusive look from the show as Pardi sings his hit song, “Heartache on The Dance Floor.” Check out the clip below.

Each week, the beloved summer series brings together a star-studded lineup for a night of stripped-down hits and intimate storytelling fireside. Some of music’s biggest names grace the sessions. This season kicked off in July with hitmakers like Jason Aldean, Brandy Clark, Old Dominion, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

In case you miss Pardi’s session on Friday, Aug. 26, you can catch encores of the show on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 11a/10c on CMT; Friday (Sept. 16) at 1a/12c and Saturday (Sept. 17) at 10a/9c and 6p/5c on CMT Music.

Photo Credit: CMT

Full Campfire Set List:



“Dirt On My Boots”



“Fill ‘Er Up”



“Head Over Boots”



“Heartache on The Dance Floor”



“Heartache Medication”



“Last Night Lonely”



“Longneck Way To Go”



“Tequila Little Time”