3 Country Stars Who Became World Famous in Their 40s

It’s always fun to watch someone become a star. Maybe you’ve seen them ever since they were little, rising up like Miley Cyrus from the Disney Channel to become a global sensation. But then other times, things happen a little slower, a little later in life.

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That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore the careers of a few country stars who made it big in their more mature years. Indeed, these are three country stars who became world famous in their 40s.

Kenny Rogers

There’s a reason that every picture you see of Kenny Rogers showcases the crooner with grey hair. For Rogers, who was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21, 1938, his life changed right before his 40th birthday. Indeed, that’s when the country star released his debut studio album, Love Lifted Me. But it wasn’t until he turned 40 that Rogers experienced the big lift in fame so many artists dream of. He released his seminal, signature album, The Gambler, in 1978. After that, it was all gravy for Rogers.

Jelly Roll

The Tennessee-born artist known as Jelly Roll was trying to make it in hip-hop. He released his debut studio album in 2012, but it was what happened about a decade later that made the 41-year-old songwriter famous. He traded in the beats for more heart-on-his-sleeve ballads. Today, Jelly Roll is one of the most beloved stars in country. It’s an amazing turnaround late in life. His brand of emotional, confessional tunes has made him a fan of the downtrodden all over America. It just goes to show—stick with what you love. But always be willing to evolve.

Brandy Clark

Born on October 9, 1975, in Morton, Washington, Brandy Clark released her debut studio album, 12 Stories, in 2013. But the exquisite songwriter’s most popular album came several years later. Indeed, released in 2016, Big Day in a Small Town, rose up to hit No. 8 on the Billboard Country Charts and No. 5 on the Billboard Folk charts. It was a big step for Clark, who is likely your favorite country star’s favorite country star.

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