4 Joe Walsh Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Joe Walsh joined the Eagles in 1975–just in time to lend his guitar prowess to Hotel California. The band certainly benefited from Walsh’s playing, but we get to see what he is really made of in his solo efforts.

Walsh has several classic songs that shouldn’t be shelved for too long. If you’re looking to revamp your love for Walsh or if you’re just now getting into the guitarist, check out the four songs below.

1. “Life’s Been Good”

We’re starting with perhaps the most obvious choice for this list, “Life’s Been Good.” Every summer we like to take this song for a spin. It conjures up the same sun-soaked mentality as Walsh’s work with the Eagles does. It’s tailor-made for soaking up some rays and reveling in everything life has to offer.

2. “All Night Long”

Next up, we have Walsh’s contribution to the Urban Cowboy soundtrack, “All Night Long.” We keep on grinnin’ ’til the weekend comes / Just a pinch between your cheek and gums, Walsh sings, fancying himself a cowboy in his own right. Though we’d categorize this song as tried and true rock & roll, it feels right at home in the film’s Texan surroundings.

3. “Help Me Thru The Night”

Help me through the night, mama / Help me ease the pain / And tell me it’s alright / Help me through the night once again, Walsh sings on “Help Me Thru The Night.” He gets a little deeper on this track than he normally allows. This track showcases a different side to Walsh and as such we deem it necessary to revisit.

4. “A Life of Illusion”

If you like the deeper side of Walsh that you heard in “Help Me Thru the Night,” you’ll likely enjoy “A Life of Illusion.” Sometimes, I can’t help the feeling that I’m / Living a life of illusion / And oh, why can’t we let it be, Walsh sings in this heady track.

