3 Solo Albums From Members of the Eagles That You Need to Be Listening To

Though their combined efforts are more widely discussed, several stunning solo albums from members of the Eagles deserve a spotlight. Don’t get us wrong, we’d happily listen through Hotel California for the umpteenth time. For the odd moment when we do want to switch things up though, the three albums below are our go-to’s.

1. The End of the Innocence – Don Henley

We’re starting strong with one of two Don Henley offerings on this list. The End of the Innocence has the potential to be polarizing, given that Henley delves heavily into politics. Nevertheless, it’s a clear evolution in Henley’s career–one that we’re deeming positive. While he does lean into harder material than his largely sun-soaked work with the Eagles, his soothing vocals help the message to go down easily.

2. But Seriously, Folks – Joe Walsh

The obvious selling point of Joe Walsh‘s But Seriously, Folks is the inclusion of “Life’s Been Good.” The irreverent song is one of Walsh’s signature tracks–and for good reason. The guitarist’s personality shines through on this song, as well as the accompanying record. If you’re someone who is looking for an album that strays a little bit from the Eagles’ same ole’ same ole’ but doesn’t stray too far, this is the album for you. Walsh’s bandmates pop up around the album, bringing something familiar to this solo effort.

3. Building the Perfect Beast – Don Henley

We’re circling back to Henley and turning our ear to Building the Perfect Beast. If you’re looking for a record that strays far from the Eagles’ work, this is the album for you. Henley decided to shed the skin he developed with the rock outfit. The result was an album that was entirely his own and helped to define him as a solo artist.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)