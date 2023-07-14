5 Joe Walsh Songs That Demonstrate His Musicianship and Songwriting

Joe Walsh is a staple in rock music. Most known as a guitarist for the Eagles, Walsh has also embarked on a successful solo career, as well as a member of James Gang and Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. In addition to being one of the greatest living guitarists, Walsh is also a dedicated songwriter, as exemplified through his solo work. There are countless songs throughout his vast career that demonstrate his musical and lyrical talent, and we explore some of his best as a solo artist.

1. “The Confessor”

A gentle guitar solo guides the listener into this smoldering rock track. It takes nearly two minutes and 45 seconds before Walsh’s voice greets the listener’s ear with such prolific lyrics as, If you look at your reflection at the bottom of the well/What you see is only on the surface/When you try to see the meaning, hidden underneath/The measure of the depth can be deceiving. The song offers the powerful dynamic of Walsh’s incomparable guitar work and lyricism, easily making for one of the best songs in his catalog.

2. “A Life of Illusion”

Walsh gets introspective with “A Life of Illusion.” Though he’s most widely known as a prolific guitarist, he proves he’s just as prolific as a lyricist on “Illusion.” Here, he contemplates the concepts of confusion and illusion while offering a healthy sense of self-awareness, allowing the lyrics to take the lead on one of his best solo songs.

3. “Life’s Been Good”

Walsh isn’t afraid to tackle a long song, especially if it carries a message. This rings true for “Life’s Been Good.” At nearly nine minutes long, Walsh weaves all types of guitar intricacies that make the song sound interesting. Yet it doesn’t detract from the meaning of the lyrics that cut through the glitz and glamorous rock star life, taking aim at ego-centric personalities as he sings, I’m makin’ records, my fans they can’t wait/They write me letters, tell me I’m great/So I got me an office, gold records on the wall/Just leave a message, maybe I’ll call. Between the instrumentation and lyricism, “Life’s Been Good” is certainly one of Walsh’s best.

4. “Turn to Stone”

Walsh doesn’t use many words in “Turn to Stone,” but he doesn’t have to get his message across. In this four-minute song, the guitar slays as Walsh sings with his signature rugged vocals, And you know it’s getting stronger/Can’t fake ’em out much longer/Turn to stone. The song serves as his own soliloquy, making for one of his best solo numbers.

5. “All of a Sudden”

Walsh presents a little dose of reality with “All of a Sudden.” Featured on his 1991 album, Ordinary Average Guy, “Sudden” finds his expert guitar playing beside lyrics that observe the mundane realities of life such as, Dreams never turn out like you planned/The next moment you wake up/Stranded in a one night stand/You put a little distance in between it/Until you seen it hope that later on. An extended guitar solo adds a nice touch to this standout track.

