4 Kenny Chesney Songs That Are Instant Mood-Boosters

Kenny Chesney has spent more than 30 years releasing hit after hit in country music. While his successful singles are far too numerous to mention, these are four of his songs that are always instant mood boosters.

Videos by American Songwriter

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems”

One of Chesney’s trademark songs, “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems”, came out in 2003. The title track of Chesney’s sixth studio album, the song is written by Casey Beathard.

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” has become a mantra for how Chesney lives his life. The song says, “No shoes, No shirt, No problems / Blues what blues, hey I forgot them / The sun and the sand and a drink in my hand with no bottoAnd no shoes, no shirt, and no problems.”

Although it remains one of Chesney’s most signature songs, he admits he is bothered that “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” never became a No. 1 hit.

“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”

Chesney’s first multi-platinum hit, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”, came out in 1999. Written by Jim Collins and Paul Overstreet, Chesney is grateful for the success of the song, even though he knows he will never do another one like “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” again.

“I was smart enough to record that song,” he says on 60 Minutes. “But I was smart enough also not to record another one.”

“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” says, “She thinks my tractor’s sexy / It really turns her on / She’s always staring at me / While I’m chugging along / She likes the way it’s pulling while we’re tilling up the land / She’s even kind of crazy ’bout my farmer’s tan. She’s the only one who really understands what gets me / She thinks my tractor’s sexy.“

“Summertime”

Chesney’s “Summertime” is easy to sing along to, regardless of the season. On his The Road And The Radio record, “Summertime” came out as a single in 2006.

Written by Craig Wiseman and Steve McEwan, the uptempo tune says, “Perfect song on the radio / Sing along ’cause it’s one we know / It’s a smile, it’s a kiss / It’s a sip of wine, it’s summertime / Sweet summertime.”

“Just To Say We Did”

Chesney wrote “Just To Say We Did” with Brett James, David Lee Murphy, and Matt Dragstrem. On his 2024 Born album, the song is a personal reflection of Chesney’s life.

“Just To Say We Did” begins with, “Drove from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach / Seven buddies and an old RV / Beer cooler and no AC / Just to say we did / That night we climbed up Chimney Rock / Knowing it was a real long drop / Three, two, one, and we jumped off / Just to say we did.”

Photo by Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images