Remembering When Brad Paisley Was Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry in 2001

Brad Paisley has been part of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. Less than two years after Paisley made his Opry debut, on May 28, 1999, Paisley became an Opry member.

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On February 17, 2001, Paisley was inducted by Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, and Little Jimmy Dickens. He wore a yellow jacket that was previously worn by Buck Owens when Owens recorded his live 1966 record, Carnegie Hall Concert. Although not present, George Jones wrote Paisley a letter, which was read by Steve Wariner during his Opry induction ceremony.

“I am counting on you to carry on the tradition,” the letter said in part. “And make folks sit up and listen to what good country music should sound like.”

For Paisley, nothing felt more important to him, at least then, than being welcomed into the Opry family.

“I don’t feel worthy,” Paisley said during his Opry induction. “But I hope to earn it. I’ll spend my career making this place proud they did this. It means the world to me that my friend Steve Wariner was part of it.”

When Paisley made his Grand Ole Opry debut, he was still very new in his career. His freshman Who Needs Pictures record came out earlier that year. He also only had one single out, with the title track. By the time of his induction, he had more success, but not much. His sophomore Part II record was still almost three months away from being released. Paisley did have three more hit singles, including “He Didn’t Have To Be”, which became Paisley’s first No. 1 song.

What Brad Paisley Says About the Grand Ole Opry

Paisley has spent a lot of time at the Opry over the years. But for the West Virginia native, it’s a venue that never gets old.

“I love the Opry,” Paisley says. “I would call it my favorite place in the city of Nashville. That hallowed place that feels like home that has accepted me from the beginning.”

Paisley is also proud to represent what the Grand Ole Opry represents, wisdom that he also passes down to other artists.

“You don’t last long here if you’re anything other than humble and down-to-earth,” Paisley maintains, speaking of the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2024, Paisley invited Post Malone to make his Grand Ole Opry debut. Paisley also performed with the rapper and country singer at the Opry.

“Knowing you and knowing the respect you have for country music and this journey you’re embarking on now as a hillbilly singer, which is gonna be massive and remarkable and amazing for both country music, and I think, you,” Paisley said at the time.

Photo by J. Kempin/FilmMagic for Country Music Association