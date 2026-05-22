On This Day in 1976, Paul McCartney Was at No. 1 With His Biggest US Hit—a Response to a Snide Comment From John Lennon

On this day (May 22) in 1976, Paul McCartney & Wings were at the top of the Hot 100 with “Silly Love Songs.” The song would spend five nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 and later gain Gold certification from the RIAA, making it McCartney’s biggest post-Beatles hit. Interestingly, he was inspired to write the song after hearing a snide comment John Lennon made about his songwriting.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wings released “Silly Love Songs” as the lead single from Wings at the Speed of Sound in April 1976. Less than two months later, it spent the first of five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Then, on June 12, it returned to the top spot, where it stayed for four consecutive weeks. It was McCartney’s fifth post-Beatles Billboard No. 1. The publication later named it the song of the year for 1976.

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Was the Only One Who Thought This Track Should Be a Wings Single—Unsurprisingly, He Was Right]

“Silly Love Songs” helped McCartney make chart history. It was his 27th No. 1 as a songwriter, which set a chart record. Additionally, when it became the song of the year, he became the first artist to achieve the feat in two different bands. The Beatles had the No. 1 songs of 1964 and 1968 with “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Hey Jude,” respectively.

Spite Fueled Paul McCartney to Write “Silly Love Songs”

Music critics often called Paul McCartney’s songs “lightweight.” In fact, multiple reviewers used the word to describe “Silly Love Songs.” Critics were also more than happy to point out how many love songs McCartney had written and recorded. They weren’t the only ones to point this out.

According to Songfacts, John Lennon once said that the only songs McCartney wrote for the Beatles were “silly love songs.” With this, he gave his former songwriting partner and bandmate the fuel to write a hit song and a perfect title.

“The song was, in a way, to answer people who just accuse me of being soppy,” McCartney told Billboard. “The nice payoff now is that a lot of the people I meet who are at the age where they’ve just got a couple of kids and have grown up a bit, settling down, they’ll say to me, ‘Thought you were really soppy for years, but I get it now! I see what you were doing!’” he added, laughing. “By the way, ‘Silly Love Songs’ also had a good bassline and worked well live.”

Featured Image by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns