4 Low-Key Excellent Solo Albums From Classic Rock Lead Singers

Whether it’s warranted or not, the lead singer of a band is often the member who gets the most attention from the public. Yet when those lead singers go solo, they don’t always receive the same attention as when they’re under the umbrella of the band.

These four lead singers from popular classic rock bands all delivered memorable solo albums. They’ve sunk below the radar since the time of their release. But we’re here to unearth them for you.

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‘One Year’ by Colin Blunstone

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The Zombies didn’t break up because of inner turmoil. They thought that their popularity had run its course. After they dissolved, “Time Of The Season” became a belated hit. By that point, lead singer Colin Blunstone had considered quitting music. His old Zombie buddies Rod Argent and Chris White chipped in to co-produce One Year, his excellent 1971 solo debut. Echoes of his former band can certainly be heard as he glides over string arrangements. But there’s also a little bit of a singer-songwriter vibe throughout. Blunstone wrote four of the ten tracks on the record, including the wistful standout “Caroline Goodbye”. Ennismore, released a year later by Blunstone, is just as strong.

‘Under A Raging Moon’ by Roger Daltrey

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In between his commitments to The Who, Roger Daltrey has knocked off ten solo albums in his career. After scoring a UK No. 5 hit in 1973 with his debut solo single “Giving It All Away”, these albums haven’t come close to grabbing the attention of the public the way that Who albums do. But Daltrey’s voice can elevate even weak material. Out of his solo catalog, we’re partial to Under A Raging Moon, released in 1985. It starts off with a bang thanks to “After The Fire”, written by his old buddy Pete Townshend. Elsewhere, Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance contribute the sassy “Let Me Down Easy” and the fiery “Rebel”. Daltrey also handles slow stuff like “The Pride You Hide” quite well.

‘Armchair Theatre’ by Jeff Lynne

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When Jeff Lynne left ELO in 1986, he likely envisioned a more tranquil life for the next few years than what he encountered. He ended up becoming the hottest producer on the planet. And he also joined The Traveling Wilburys. That supergroup dominated the music scene, both with the band’s records and the individual members’ solo efforts, for several years. Lynne somehow managed to find time to cram Armchair Theatre into a gap between all that activity. And it’s a gem, reminding folks of just how adept he was as a songwriter. Gorgeous ballads like “Lift Me Up” mix effortlessly with melodic rockers à la “What Would It Take”. Every now and again, Lynne slips in a change of pace like the mystical “Now You’re Gone”.

‘Back From Rio’ by Roger McGuinn

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Roger McGuinn took about a decade off from recording of any kind at the end of the 70s. Maybe the former Byrds frontman realized that the production excesses that ran rampant in the 80s wouldn’t suit his style. When he returned with the all-star affair Back From Rio in 1991, he proved more than ready to make his comeback a winner. Bespoke songs from the likes of Elvis Costello (“You Bowed Down”) and Tom Petty (“King Of The Hill”) recalled some of the more accessible efforts of The Byrds. McGuinn also made sure that his chiming guitar, almost as recognizable as his nasally vocals, was front and center. Back From Rio still stands as his finest solo work.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)