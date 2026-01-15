3 Grammy-Winning Grunge Bands From the 1990s That Still Rock

The rise and fall of grunge music in the 1990s was a strange thing. On the one hand, it was a counter-culture movement, born of the bleak and bleary streets of the rainy Pacific Northwest. On the other hand, it quickly rose to prominence and became mainstream, garnering millions of dollars and big-time awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

What a paradox. Below, we wanted to remember three grunge bands from the 1990s that took home Grammy Awards at the peak of their fame. Indeed, these are three Grammy-winning grunge bands from the 1990s we still stan.

Pearl Jam

In total, Pearl Jam has garnered two Grammy Awards from the 18 nominations they have received over the years. The group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, came onto the scene in the early 90s thanks to their 1991 LP, Ten. But it was the band’s track, “Spin The Black Circle”, from their 1994 LP, Vitalogy, that earned them their first Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Hard Rock Performance. Pearl Jam’s second Grammy came years later in 2015 for their album, Lightning Bolt.

Soundgarden

Soundgarden was the first grunge band to earn a Grammy nomination, and it came in 1990. The group earned a nod for Best Metal Performance for their debut LP, Ultramega OK. But the band’s first Grammy win didn’t come until 1995, when they earned two trophies. The Chris Cornell-fronted outfit, which got eight Grammy nominations over the years, won Best Hard Rock Performance for their iconic single, “Black Hole Sun”, and Best Metal Performance for their innovative track, “Spoonman”, both in 1995.

Nirvana

While Nirvana is likely the most famous grunge band from the 1990s, the group didn’t win a Grammy Award until the 1996 show, well over a year after Nirvana’s famed lead singer, Kurt Cobain, had died. Better late than never, it would seem. While they were nominated seven times over the years, it was in 1996 when Nirvana took home the trophy for Best Alternative Music Performance for their seminal live record, MTV Unplugged In New York.

Photo by Lester Cohen / Getty Images