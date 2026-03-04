Born on This Day in 1944, the Underrated Singer-Songwriter Who Helped Propel Sam Cooke and the Rolling Stones to Fame

Bobby Womack had a hand in the success of two pretty different powerhouses: Soul music crooner Sam Cooke and hard rock band The Rolling Stones. Born on this day, March 4, 1944, Womack went on to lead a career in music that spanned a whopping 60 years and multiple genres, from soul to R&B to funk to blues. He was an iconic who wrote some of the biggest hits of the 20th century. And I think he deserves to be celebrated for his contributions today. Let’s take a look back at the life and career of Bobby Womack!

Remembering the Legacy of Bobby Womack

Bobby Womack was born on this day, March 4, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio. Born to a poor family, Womack was often told by his mother to “sing his way out of the ghetto.” That was something that young Womack took to heart. He started his foray into music by singing in church, where his mother played the organ and his father sang gospel and played guitar. After playing his father’s guitar without his permission and breaking a string, Womack was told to perform for his father to avoid a whipping. The elder Womack was shocked by the child’s talent and promptly bought a guitar for the young musician.

From there, Bobby Womack would kick off his career at just 10 years old with his brothers. They sang in a gospel circuit under the name The Womack Brothers, later The Valentinos. Sam Cooke first saw them perform when Womack was just a boy. He would mentor the group and help them tour. Later, Womack would work as Sam Cooke’s backing guitarist and contribute to his stellar career.

An Incredible Career in Soul, Gospel, and Everything In-Between

Womack is best known for his songwriting. He wrote (and originally first recorded) the song “It’s All Over Now” with The Valentinos. That was a song that would later become The Rolling Stones’ very first No. 1 UK hit in 1964. He also wrote the song “I Can Understand It” for his album Understanding, which would become a hit for New Birth in 1973. Womack enjoyed quite a few chart-topping hits for himself as well. Just a few include “Looking For A Love”, “Woman’s Gotta Have It”, and “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”.

In 2009, Womack was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and would posthumously be inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2025. Bobby Womack passed away at the age of 70 on June 27, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. His contributions to the world of music, across so many genres, will never fade away.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns