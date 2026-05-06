“I’ll Wire You $1 Million Right Now”: Parker McCollum Recalls the Gutsy Decision That One Label Exec Called the “Biggest Mistake You’ll Ever Make”

When taking his first steps at becoming a country singer, Parker McCollum only dreamed of getting a meeting with a record executive or releasing a studio album. But having the passion and determination, McCollum turned that dream into a reality when he released his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015. While the hitmaker has come a long way in the last decade, he never forgot the moment when he was offered $1 million to decommit to Universal Music Group Nashville.

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Every person has been asked what they would do if given $1 million. That amount of money can change a person’s life drastically. And according to McCollum, his best decision was walking away.

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, McCollum recalled the story of a record executive reaching out to him with a generous offer. “He says, ‘Hey, I’ll wire you $1 million right now just to de-commit verbally from Universal.’ Not to sign with them, just to de-commit. And I’m like, ‘I gotta f****** call you back, dude.’ I did not have $1 million at the time.”

Parker McCollum Found Little Help From His Dad

Taking a moment to consider the offer, McCollum noted how his team was doing well at the time, but not close enough to turn down such a staggering amount of money. That’s when he had an idea – call his dad.

“So I call my dad, he’s playing golf and I’m freaking out. I’m like, ‘Yo, I don’t know what to do. He says he’s gonna wire me $1 million right now, not even the sign, just to de-commit.’ And my dad, he’s like, ‘I’m putting. I can’t talk right now. Figure it out. You’re grown.’”

While some might criticize McCollum’s dad for how he handled the situation, he quickly called back after realizing his son wasn’t joking. Getting a chance to discuss the offer, McCollum ultimately turned it down. “I called the guy back, and I’m like, ‘Look, you know, that’s a crazy thing for me to sit here right now and tell you that I’m not gonna take this million dollars, but I’m not gonna take this million dollars. I’m gonna keep my commitment to Universal.’”

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From The Biggest Mistake To No. 1 Hit

The unknown executive wasn’t thrilled as he told McCollum, “This is the biggest mistake you’ll ever make in your career and you will be back.”

For those wondering, McCollum never went back. And Universal Music Group Nashville was more than thrilled he decided to move forward with them. “I think they ended up giving me quite a bit, just kind of as a thank you… it wasn’t $1 million, or remotely close. It was like a couple hundred, 200 to 300 grand, maybe.”

And if money wasn’t enough, McCollum followed that deal with the hit song “Pretty Heart”, which brought the singer a No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart.

(Photo by Izzy Nuzzo/Billboard via Getty Images)