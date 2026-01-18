4 New Country Songs That Will Likely Become Classics

Some country songs spend several weeks or months, sometimes even a year, climbing up the charts at radio, before they are slowly eliminated to make way for new songs. But then, there are some that already sound like a classic country song, soon after they are released.

These four country songs already sound like classics, and they just hit the airwaves in recent weeks.

“Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas” isn’t at No. 1 yet, but it likely will be soon. On Ella Langley’s next record, Langley wrote the song with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor. The song is not only the fastest rising single of Langley’s career, but it’s also the fastest climbing solo female song to reach the Top 10 in the last ten years. “Choosin’ Texas” beats out Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo”, which previously held the record.

“Choosin’ Texas” says, “She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way / He’s two steppin’ ’round the room / And judgin’ by the smile that’s written on his face / There’s nothin’ I can do / It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see / A cowboy always finds a way to leave / Drinkin’ Jack all by myself / He’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell.”

“The Fall” by Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson includes “The Fall” on his Leather: Deluxe Edition record. Written by Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Stover, and Ray Fulcher, the song resonated with Johnson the first time he heard it.

“When I heard the song, it sounded like the story of a lot of different people,” Johnson tells Billboard. “It is kind of cowboy, and it is authentic to me, as ‘The ride was worth the fall,’ you know. ‘I’d climb back on again.’ But it also has this relativity to a lot of other different people and their story. It’s a very unique thing that I couldn’t ignore.”

“The Fall” says, “The ride was worth the fall / The fall was worth the smiles / The smiles were worth the tears / Tears were worth the miles / Miles were worth the pain / Pain was worth it all / It’s all worth this life / Life is worth the ride / The ride is worth the fall.”



“Dream Come True” by Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce’s new “Dream Come True” single is possibly the most emotional and honest single she has ever released.

Pearce wrote “Dream Come True” with Lauren Hungate, Tofer Brown, and Emily Weisband. The song ends with “My mama’s sick / Don’t see her that much when I’m on the road / And it’s gettin’ too hard to come to my shows / Like she used to / She says I can’t quit / But then all of her prayers would be in vain / She worked my whole damn life to make / This dream come true.”

“She has Stage 4 COPD, which is a lung issue. … It’s an important piece that I wanted to share, just of parents getting older, parents being sick,” Pearce tells Audacy. “My mom completely devoted her life to chasing this dream for me.”



“Days Like These” by Luke Combs

“Days Like These” is on Luke Combs’ new The Way I Am album, out on March 20. Written by Combs, along with Aaron Raitiere and Brentt Cobb, “Days Like These” is about appreciating the simple, everyday things in life.

The song says, “When the sky is blue and the grass is green / How much better can it be? / If I got you and you got me / We got everything we need / And even if it grew on trees / Well, money can’t buy days like these.”

