Ella Langley Just Accomplished Something No Other Solo Female Country Artist Has in This Decade

Ella Langley has added another entry to the record books. The country singer’s track “Choosin’ Texas” has been collecting records since its October release.

Videos by American Songwriter

Most recently, Mediabase reported that “Choosin’ Texas” has become the fastest climbing solo female song to reach the Top 10 at US Country Radio this decade.

The song accomplished the feat in just eight weeks. That surpassed the previous record set by Lainey Wilson, who did so in 12 weeks with “Watermelon Moonshine.”

On top of that, “Choosin’ Texas” became Langley’s first No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. It was also named the best country song of the year by Billboard and Spotify.

Langley wrote “Choosin’ Texas” with Miranda Lambert, an experienced she recently discussed with Music Mayhem Magazine.

“I’ve looked up to Miranda Lambert for as long as I’ve known who she was,” Langley said. “Getting the chance to write ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with her and a couple of other songs off this record, it was just one of the coolest things.”

“I mean, who gets to do something they dreamed about as a little kid?” she added. “That little kid got to come out and experience that day. It was awesome.”

Ella Langley’s Success With Riley Green

Langley has also set records with her frequent collaborator, Riley Green. The pair teamed up for “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do,” both of which hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

That made the pair the second duo to since January 1990 to score multiple collaborative No. 1 hits on the chart.

They joined only Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in the record books, as the pair accomplished the feat in 2020 with “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Speaking to U.K. station Absolute Radio Country, Green revealed that he didn’t plan to have Langley on another song after “You Look Like You Love Me.”

“I wrote ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’… as a duet, and I was trying to figure out who I was going to get to sing the female part,” he said. “I called a songwriter friend of mine, Jessi Alexander, to come to the studio so I could get a female vocal on it, just because I needed to hear it.”

Alexander was unavailable, so he reached out to Langley. The singer promptly showed up to the studio in her pajamas to record the track.

“That’s what you hear on the record,” Green said. “She did that.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA