Luke Combs Announces Release Date for New Album, ‘The Way I Am’

New Luke Combs music is finally on the way! The country singer announced that his next LP, The Way I Am, will be released March 20.

“It’s been a long process getting this thing going, but I’m really proud of this record,” Combs said in a press release.

Combs, who produced the LP alongside Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews, is set to show off his powerful voice and storytelling capabilities with songs that balance vulnerability and energy on the album.

Among the songs on the 22-track album are previously released tracks “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away,” and “Back in the Saddle.”

Also included is “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” a track that Combs released in conjunction with the album announcement.

“I’ve loved the song ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’ for a long time,” Combs said, “and it’s been awesome to see how excited the fans are for that one as well.”

The full track list has yet to be announced. However, the press released promised that the songs will show Combs diving “deeper than ever into his life behind the scenes—the challenges of balancing family and career, self-doubt and self-belief, and the clarity that comes from focusing on what truly matters.”

Luke Combs’ Tour and Success

To celebrate the new music, Combs will set off on his My Kind of Saturday Night Tour this March. The trek will take him across the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

Amid all of his success, Combs recently told Lakes Media Network how he says “very grounded” in his daily life.

“Ninety-nine percent of my guys have been with me for nine years now. I’m just around the same people,” he said. “My assistant’s my best friend from high school.”

Combs’ family—he shares two kids and is expecting another with his wife, Nicole—also helps keep him grounded.

“I just hang out at home with my kids and my wife. They don’t treat me any different than anybody else,” he said. “I go to the grocery store and cook dinner every night, and then I go to work. I just can’t really be any different. It would just be weird to me to be any different.”

Photo by Robby Klein

