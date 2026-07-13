4 No. 2 Hits From 1972 That Feel Like Chart-Toppers to Us

It’s doubtful that too many musicians have started their careers with the goal of landing at No. 2 on the pop charts. They’re likely looking for the top spot, along with all the notoriety and cachet that goes with it.

But there’s no shame in ending up with the second most popular song in all the land. That was especially true in 1972, when these four No. 2 pop hits in the US certainly felt like they could have landed at the top.

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“Use Me” by Bill Withers

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Bill Withers came from pretty much nowhere to stand atop the music world in the early 70s. He boasted a piercingly authentic vocal style and songwriting chops that came from years of working at it pre-fame. And he immediately started posting up near the top of the charts with hits “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me”. “Use Me” displayed a slightly different side of his artistic persona. Feeling like he was getting labeled a nice guy too often, he copped more of a lascivious vibe on the track. He tells the woman he’s addressing that he’s OK with her manipulation as long as he gets to be with her. A standout clavinet part by Ray Jackson enlivens this standout track right off the bat.

“Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress” by The Hollies

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The Hollies were known for the gilded vocal harmonies that generally adorned all their singles. “Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress” was a major anomaly in their catalog. In fact, most people hearing the song for the first time likely didn’t even realize it was the longtime British pop stalwarts that were behind it. Lead singer Allan Clarke wrote it with top writer-for-hire Roger Cook. When Clarke tore into “Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress”, he did a seriously convincing imitation of John Fogerty. In any case, the song stuck out on the radio with its chunky guitar and Clarke’s energetic delivery. The track gave this resilient band one of their biggest US hits ever.

“Claire” by Gilbert O’Sullivan

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Many people are of the impression that Gilbert O’Sullivan was a one-hit wonder. That’s because his 1971 single “Alone Again (Naturally)” was not only a runaway smash but also hasn’t totally ceded the cultural spotlight in all the years since its release. But just a year after that song’s success, O’Sullivan was right back knocking on the door once again with “Claire”. The subject matter is a bit strange, as it comes from the perspective of a babysitter looking after a charming toddler. But like most of O’Sullivan’s work, the melody is constantly surprising. O’Sullivan added three more US Top 40 hits in the following few years before his star began to fade a bit.

“Nights In White Satin” by The Moody Blues

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The Moody Blues were your typical blues-based beat group when they first made it to US shores with their hit “Go Now”. They drastically changed with the arrival of Justin Hayward and John Lodge in the mid-60s. Taking on the mantle of orchestral rock torchbearers, they wowed critics with their 1967 album Days Of Future Passed. “Nights In White Satin”, the centerpiece of that album, was released as a single then. But it failed to do much damage at the time in the US. Five years later, DJs in America realized that the song fit perfectly in prog-rock-heavy formats and started spinning it all over again, which is how it became a hit. For the full effect, make sure you check out the version with the poem tacked on at the end.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)