4 Nostalgic Songs That Anyone Who Was in Love in the 1990s Will Remember

In the mood for some nostalgic love songs from the 1990s that will transport you back to your first love? The following four tracks might just have that effect on you, especially if you were a 90s kid. Let’s dive in!

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

Few pop songs from the early 90s match the longevity of Whitney Houston’s beloved cover of the Dolly Parton classic, “I Will Always Love You”. This song was originally used for the soundtrack of the 1992 film The Bodyguard. And the song has majorly outlived the popularity of the movie. Houston’s vocals are absolutely unmatched in this song.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith dropped back in 1998 and remains one of the band’s finest later-career hits. It’s another song that was used for a film (the sci-fi disaster flick Armageddon), and the song itself has taken on a life of its own outside that film. It’s one of the finest power ballads, if not the most memorable power ballad, of the 90s.

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain

So many Shania Twain songs could have made it to this list, but I went with the chart-topping country-pop hit from 1998, “You’re Still The One”. I know a ton of people listened to this gem on repeat as they were falling in love, and Twain basically penned a whole album perfect for the experience of falling head over heels with Come On Over. It’s a classic album, but “You’re Still The One” hits particularly hard.

“I Want You” by Savage Garden

Alright, full disclosure, I’m biased when it comes to this entry on our list of nostalgic love songs from the 1990s. “I Want You” by Savage Garden, released in 1996, is one of my favorite synth-pop songs of the decade. And it’s a cute little love song, too. “I Want You” was the band’s debut single, and it ended up being one of their biggest hits in the US, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100. Honestly, “Truly Madly Deeply” could have made it to this list, too.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Shutterstock