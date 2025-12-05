3 Country Songs From 1979 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

The year 1979 marked the transition into the 1980s’ brand of country music, and the two decades would boast very different sounds. The country songs that were released between those two decades, though, are the best of both eras. And the following country songs from 1979 really should have made it all the way to No. 1. Let’s revisit a few classic country tunes!

“Red Bandana” by Merle Haggard

This 1979 country tune from Merle Haggard hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 2 on the Canadian RPM Country Track chart that year. Somehow, despite its ongoing popularity on classic country radio, this song didn’t make it to No. 1 on either of those coveted charts. “Red bandana” is an excellent single from Serving 190 Proof, too.

Fun fact: This song references “Me And Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson.

“Your Old Cold Shoulder” by Crystal Gayle

How about a little bit of country pop from an era before that particular subgenre really took off? Before Shania Twain dominated the radio with her country pop stylings in the 90s, Crystal Gayle hit the charts with her country pop hit, “Your Old Cold Shoulder”, in late 1979. This song was quite a hit for the crooner, making it to No. 5 on both the Hot Country Singles chart and the Canada Country Songs chart. Despite its popularity, this standout tune from We Should Be Together never made it to the top of the charts.

“Lay Down Beside Me” by Don Williams

Don Williams hit the charts in a big way with one of the finest country songs of 1979, “Lay Down Beside Me”. Released as a single from his album Expressions, this tune was written by Williams himself. However, the song was first recorded by Jeanne Pruett in 1974 and Kenny Rogers in 1977. Williams’ own version ended up being the most successful version, making it to No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 2 on the Canadian Country Tracks chart. The song did surprisingly well in Australia, too, where it hit No. 88. And yet, this gem from 1979 never quite made it to the top of the charts. That’s a real shame, I’d say.

Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images